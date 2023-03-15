Panthers agree to terms with DeShawn Williams

Getty Images

The Panthers agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle DeShawn Williams on Wednesday night, the team announced.

Williams, 30, started 15 games for the Broncos last year, so he’s following new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and senior assistant Dom Capers from Denver.

Williams, former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and holdover Derrick Brown will help in the Panthers’ transition to a 3-4 base defense.

Williams is returning home, having grown up in Central, South Carolina, before playing collegiately at Clemson.

He has spent time with the Bengals, Dolphins, Colts and the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in addition to three stints with Denver.

In his career, Williams has 34 starts in 50 games, with an interception and 4.5 sacks.