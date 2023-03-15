Patriots to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to New England.

The Patriots have agreed to sign Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports.

Smith-Schuster will reportedly get $33 million over three years, in the same $11 million per year range that free agent receivers Jakobi Meyers and Alan Lazard agreed to this week. (The precise structure of the contracts is not yet known.)

The 26-year-old Smith-Schuster played for the Steelers from 2017 to 2021, and played last year with the Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster was the No. 42 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

51 responses to “Patriots to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

  2. If crybaby Mac Jones can’t make it work with Ju Ju this year he’ll be gone next year

  3. Downgrade from Meyers for the same contract, not sure what the logic was here.

  4. I still prefer Jeudy but this is a nice piece. Playoff experience to boot. Only 26.

  5. The Patriots just scored another #3 WR on their roster. Now all they need is a #1 and #2.

  6. He was the guy at the top of Rodgers wishlist.

    Rodgers to the Patriots confirmed.

  7. Apparently he managed to convince Belicheck that he won’t revert to the maladjusted behavior he has exhibited earlier in his career. Another reclamation project? We’ll see.

  11. Perhaps an even swap in talent to Jacoby Meyers. Nevertheless a good signing for the Pats.

  13. Wow–Smith-Schuster is going from the best QB in the world to Mac Jones. Good luck to him.

  14. So who are the Patriots going to bring in as their WR1? It’s not JuJu!

  15. Wish he would have been a Patriot when he was drafted but better late than never.

  16. Thanks for another ring JuJu. Be sure to get that money guaranteed, cuz you won’t be catching much with McCorkle throwing the ball. Look for JJSS to be “injured” by week six. LOL

  17. He better sharpen up those 5 yards or less routes with noodle arm throwing the football.

  18. To my Patriots friends who wonder why JuJu over Myers:

    1. Position flexibility, can play out wide

    2. YAC

    3. Size

  19. Pity, but thanks JuJu for your solid contributions with the Chiefs. Sad reward? Goes from a Super Bowl winner to a cellar dweller. Sad.

  20. Probably the worst team in the AFCE but it’s an upgrade on Jakobi. Have to start somewhere.

  21. Good signing. I would say the focus of the first three rounds in the draft should be both lines, offense and defense. If they could find a slot receiver in the late rounds that would be ideal. Otherwise, just pick the best player on the board the rest of the way.

  25. I would have preferred to keep Meyers.

    The Patriots offense is slow and plodding. This doesn’t make in any more so.

    They are going to need Tyquan Thornton to take a MASSIVE leap forward… and the track record of developing WRs under Belichek is poor

  26. So, they paid the same amount for him that Jakobi signed for….a known entity…your best receiver….and your QB’s favorite receiver and best friend on the team. With decisions like this I’m starting to think Jones is on his way out too. Without Jakobi Meyers, Jones stats are bottom of the pack. When Meyers is on the field, Jones is a middle of the pack QB. It’s looking like they don’t care about Mac right now. They tend to be impersonal about this….and other receivers were free agents in the past that came back for less (Edelman, Amendola, Welker) and some that got huge paydays (Branch, Givens). It was not hard to match this contract, though the guaranteed money may have been an issue. Are we signing Braxton Berrios now too? I realize Brady did not get everything he wanted….he got the cheaper guys. Is Meyers 11 mil per cheap? Not really, but it’s not bank busting either given the cap space they have in future years. Shuster gives them a bit more physicality and straight line speed (barely), but he may not be as agile in short space and definitely lacks Jakobi’s leaping ability. Shuster is not a burner. So what is he bringing and where does he play? He’s a tough player, and has had some injury shortened seasons though. He has a knack for getting open like Meyers, and he can catch and run in traffic. Loves the game. Can play inside and out, but hasn’t quite nailed down a role anywhere he has been. He is young…25 or 26, but has 6 years experience with (Roethlisberger and Mahommes) because he was drafted very young. I can see what they like….but is it enough?….it’s hard to overshadow what Meyers brings to the team. But there is one stat that jumps out at me and it is this:

    Touchdowns:

    Smith-Shuster – 31 in 6 seasons.
    Meyers – 8 in 4 season, with 6 coming in 2022.

    They like Shuster’s bigger play/red zone production, and admittedly it has been an area of weakness for the Patriots wide outs. So, from a purely business standpoint, and that’s a hallmark of the franchise, it makes some sense. From the human angle, it stings a bit. If he stays healthy, plays well, and scores touchdowns, all will be well in the end.

  28. There’s BB playing 12D chess while the rest of the league is playing mumblety-peg.

    I wonder of there was some tension between Mac and Jakobi and the Pats chose their QB over a very talented WR because otherwise…sheesh.

  29. Well he got his ring and now he gets his money. Good for him. He does a lot of work in the community where he plays.

    Downgrade from Meyers for the same contract
    He is not a downgrade from Meyers. Juju is better.

    I wonder of there was some tension between Mac and Jakobi

    There was not. Meyers was Mac’s favorite and most reliable target. His numbers when Meyers wasn’t on the field are awful.

  35. BB does it again! Simply a masterstroke. Never to be doubted.

    “Free agents don’t want to play in New England.”

    Officially FALSE.

    There’s BB playing 12D chess while the rest of the league is playing mumblety-peg.

    I wonder of there was some tension between Mac and Jakobi and the Pats chose their QB over a very talented WR because otherwise…sheesh.

    My guess is this is as much a Bill O’Brien thing as anything else.

    YAC, thicker body, in their minds bigger upside than Meyers. We’ll see. Smith-Schuster is arguably more explosive than Meyers, but Meyers probably gets open easier/faster with better hands.

  37. Remember when pats fans were trashing him. Lmaooo now he’s a hall of famer. I’ve always liked him but it’s funny how someone’s tune changes.

    It’s a start.

    He’s not a WR1 they still need one of those.

    NE never had one of those, so you can stop pretending you know their history. NE formed 2 dynasties without a true “#1 WR”. Try to keep up.

    You have 4 good ones and you throw to the guy who is open at the right time based on the defensive coverage.

    End of story.

    Brady/Moss/Welker FAILED in postseasons in NE.

  41. Steelers fans on the watch after 1 year rental in KC.

    Lol ya right!

    I like JuU and don’t blame him for grabbing the dollars but he is going to hate playing with a terrible QB just like he was in Big Bens last year.

    Who was it that said BB was playing chess..looks like recycled checkers to me I mean he was considered trash as a Steeer/Chiefand now he is a suer star…..oh the irony

    Patriot fans bad mouthed him when he was in Pittsburgh. Now they’ll be singing his praises.

  44. Going from Patrick Mahomes to Mac Jones Is like going from waygu beef in a 5 star restaurant to eating cold spam out of the can.

  45. Position of need filled at a great price ,nice deal by belichick and the pats brass.

  46. JuJu isn’t an upgrade over Meyers, the Chiefs weren’t interested in paying him for logical reasons, and Belichick is by far the worst GM in football. He couldn’t make it work with Antonio Brown, but he will with the TikTok guy? Nah.

  47. Congratulations JuJU. Thanks for the 1 year you played in Kansas City. Thanks for helping us win a super bowl.

  48. So now they have:

    Juju Smith Shuster – inside/outside flex, physical, run blocker, red zone production
    Davante Parker – contested/high point catch man
    Kendrick Bourne – energizer bunny, gadget play man
    Tyquan Thornton – developmental speed threat

    They could still use a valid #1 and a true slot receiver. That would be 6 wide outs on the roster, 7 if you count Slater. That’s more than usual. If Thornton developed rapidly, they could get away with just the slot receiver. And they need Tight Ends. They only have Hunter Henry on the roster, and his contract is up after 2023 (he’s just 28). Is Dalton Shultz and/or Gesicki coming? And whatever happened to OJ Howard? I remember talk about getting him from Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. I think he is a free agent off the Texans roster. His stats aren’t eye popping but at 6’6″ and 250+ pounds, he could be a Gronk like wham blocker and give them 30 receptions and 4-5 TD’s. Spit-balling here. I expect they will sign someone if only to not look desperate for a TE in the draft and tip their hand.

  49. The Dolphins lost 6 out of their last 7 games. All to teams with winning records. An overrated J. Ramsey isn’t going to fix that. Just saying if we are talking about basement dwellers.

  50. Good signing. Now trade for Jeudy and get a tackle you can count on, either side of the line.

  51. NFL players used to take a pay cut just to have the privilege of playing with Brady. Now the only reason to sign there is to get paid.

    Bill should have left when Brady left – he’s already tarnished his legacy and it’s only going to get worse with Allen, Rodgers and Tua battling it out for the lead in the AFCE.

