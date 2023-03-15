Report: Broncos want at least a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy trade

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 12:56 PM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos
Getty images

As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club would like in return.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Broncos are seeking at least a first-round pick for Jeudy.

A first-round pick himself in 2020, Jeudy has not quite produced at a top-receiver level. He recorded 52 catches for 856 yards with three touchdowns as a rookie. He dealt with injury issues in 2021, finishing the season with 38 receptions for 467 yards and no TDs.

Even with Denver’s myriad offensive issues in 2022, Jeudy led the team with 67 receptions, 972 yards, and six touchdowns in 15 games.

If a team acquires Jeudy, that club can choose whether or not to exercise Jeudy’s fifth-year option for 2024.

Howe also reports that the Patriots are one of the teams that has called about Jeudy.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Report: Broncos want at least a first-round pick for Jerry Jeudy trade

  1. In other words, they don’t really want to trade Jerry Jeudy. Why would anyone give up a first-round pick for a former first-round pick who hasn’t justified that first-round pick and now is ready to get paid big money when they could keep their first-round pick and draft a rookie receiver who makes rookie money and still has the potential to be a success?

  6. A first round pick for a #2 WR who will soon be expensive?
    I don’t think so.

  7. I’d do a 2024 first round pick for Jeudy plus a third this year. I’m not giving up the 14th pick this year if I’m the Pats. Mac and Jeudy know how to find the end zone. Pats still have lots of money.

  9. A first round pick for a guy that has never gone for 1,000 yards in a season… only has 2 years left of his rookie deal (with the team option)… why wouldn’t you just draft a WR and get him for cheap for 5 years instead of paying that price?

  10. This is why the Steelers never have a down period. They don’t hire a flavor of the month type coach, and allow him to come in and decimate the roster. Then, the team fires the new coach because they become impatient with the rebuild, and the ugly cycle keeps repeating itself. Keep in mind Sean Payton had a first ballot HOF QB his entire coaching career, and only went to one Super Bowl. If Bill Belichick can’t win without a HOF QB, I wouldn’t expect anyone else to do it.

  14. Howe also reports that the Patriots are one of the teams that has called about Jeudy.

    And hopefully Bill politely ended the call when he heard the words ‘first rounder’.

  15. Hasn’t done anything so far. Worth a box of chocolates and a case of natty light.

  17. A first round pick for a WR that might or might not be on the cusp of being a 1,000 receiver is not realistic. Denver is setting his value on their investment of the 15th overall pick 3 years ago and not on what his actual trade value is. It feels like his value is more likely a back half of the 2nd round pick or an early 3rd with something else thrown in, like a 6th or 7th rounder. The 5th year option for this guy would come with a guaranteed one year salary of nearly $13MM, so it won’t be cheap and $13MM seems like a lot of cash for a player who has yet to break the 1,000 yard mark in a season and hasn’t produced more than 6 TDs in any of his first three years.

  20. You have to remember that this kid is so dim that he was wearing a Star of David neckless because his name rhymes with…. and someone at the scouting combine had to explain to him how… well, you get the picture! Lack of intellect and social awareness alone doesn’t make him worth a first and his play on the field certainly doesn’t, either!

  21. charliecharger says:
    March 15, 2023 at 1:20 pm
    This is why the Steelers never have a down period

    ——

    The Steelers never have a down period??? When was the last time they were relevant? It’s been like 6-7 since they won a playoff game, and over a decade since they lost in a Super Bowl, 15 years since they won one… Broncos have been relevant more recently than the Steelers, and they’ve been bad for a minute now. Also, how bad were they before Ben? They basically had a solid five year span over the last 20 years and you think they never have a down period??? LOL

    INB4 a Steeler fan says something about winning seasons while ignoring 8-8 seasons lol

  22. They should be asking for at least 1st, 2nd this year and a 2nd next year. That’s the minimum price for Jerry!! Otherwise teams can jog on 😊

  23. Saying you’re not trading Jeudy without saying you’re not trading him.

  25. Which current coach is winning without a HOF QB or borderline HOF QB? It’s been the Brady and now Mahomes show for 25 years. Eli made an appearance along the way.

  27. Eli made 2 appearances, won both of them, and was the MVP in both of them. He’s going to the HOF.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.