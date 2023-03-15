Report: Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract

Getty Images

The Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as expected.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that $12 million of Mahomes’ 2023 roster bonus was converted into a signing bonus, creating $9.6 million in cap space.

Mahomes has a $34.4 million roster bonus for this season, and he entered this week with a $49.293 million cap hit.

The Chiefs now will have more room to operate in free agency as they attempt to fill in some of their holes.

They have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu. They bid farewell to defensive lineman Frank Clark and likely will see left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. depart.

Safety Juan Thornhill, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, fullback Michael Burton, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.