Report: Colts to bring back Tony Brown on one-year deal

The Colts are keeping core special teams player Tony Brown.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Brown and the Colts have agreed to a one-year deal for $1.2 million with $500,000 fully guaranteed.

Brown did not make the team’s roster out of training camp, but the Colts re-signed him to their practice squad. He ended up playing 16 games, seeing action on 303 special teams snaps. That was 72 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

He saw only nine snaps on defense.

Brown also has played for the Packers and Bengals, appearing in 49 games with four starts in his career.