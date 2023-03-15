Report: Cowboys are ready to cut Ezekiel Elliott, possibly as soon as today

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 10:56 AM EDT
Today may be Ezekiel Elliott‘s last day as a Dallas Cowboy.

The Cowboys are set to part ways with Elliott, and he is preparing to find a new team, and he could be released as soon as today, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A release shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Elliott’s huge contract and declining production. He is set to count $16.72 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season, and is coming off a season in which he gained a career-low 876 yards and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. The Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep Tony Pollard, who at this point is the team’s best running back.

Cutting Elliott would free up $4.86 million in cap space, or $10.9 million if they designate him a post-June 1 release.

If released, Elliott will immediately become an unrestricted free agent, and he’ll surely have interest from several teams. But after seeming to lose a step in recent years, it’s fair to say he won’t get anything close to the kind of money the Cowboys have paid him.

  1. I’m glad he made his money because he has looked worse and worse each year after signing for big money. He will get picked up and maybe the motivation to step it up will be there to prove something to the cowboys.

  2. Maybe he can join Kamara in NO, and they can compare their nose ring collections!

  3. No great loss there. Zeke has lost a step and he’s not the back he used to be. Pollard has been a better back for a couple of years now. It’s time for Zeke to go elsewhere.

  6. WHEW! I was worried that Jerry would insist on keeping his guy under a renegotiated contract. We’ll see what he gets in FA, but it won’t be what he’s used to.

  7. C’mon Jerry, give another one of your players a contract they don’t deserve

  14. Zeke is one of my favourite Cowboys of the last 20 years. Tough as nails, unselfish, great leader, outstanding hair. Thanks for the memories #21.

