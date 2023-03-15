Report: Eagles keep Fletcher Cox on a one-year, $10 million deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT
The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave, but they have managed to keep Fletcher Cox.

The defensive lineman turned down more lucrative offers, giving the Eagles a “hometown discount,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cox agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Cox ranks 28th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Cox, 32, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, and he has spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia.

He has made six Pro Bowls, the last time in 2020, and once was All-Pro.

In his career, Cox has 486 tackles, 65 sacks, 156 quarterback hits, 14 pass breakups and 15 forced fumbles.

14 responses to “Report: Eagles keep Fletcher Cox on a one-year, $10 million deal

  3. Bad move. Should have let him walk to the other conference! Said the rest of the NFC East

  5. Sweat and Reddick as the primary pass rushers with Graham rotating in Davis and Milton Williams inside with Cox rotating in. Seems grounded in reality to me.

  8. Translation: He wasn’t gonna get what he wants from other teams except for a crazy inflated backend contract that means nothing just like the Rams did last year with Wagner.

  12. touchback6 says:
    March 15, 2023 at 6:35 pm
    Double down, Howie! Double down!

    Delusional

    ———-

    Remember when his team beat the Pats in the SB because BB put his own ego ahead of the team and refused to put Malcom Butler in the game despite Nick Foles carving up the Pats secondary?

  13. The pain comes next year when Hurts’ extension (its coming) kicks in. The Eagles are likely a playoff team again this year, but they wont be as good as they were in 2022.

  14. Howie’s achilles heel is letting his fondess for certain players get in the way of what is best for the team; and one of his favorites is Fletcher.

