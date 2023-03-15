Report: Jordan Poyer to re-sign with Bills

Getty Images

Jordan Poyer had thoughts of warmer climates, but hopefully the veteran safety held onto his long johns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Poyer is expected to re-sign with the Bills. Poyer adds that there are still a few details to sort out, but none that should get in the way of the deal being finalized.

Poyer, who was No. 40 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, said last month that he would love to play somewhere with warmer temperatures and more advantageous tax rates once he hit free agency. He did not find greener pastures once the negotiating window opened, however, and will stick with the team he’s been with since 2017.

Poyer had 63 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 regular season appearances last season. He added nine more tackles in the team’s two postseason games.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a two-year deal for Poyer.