Report: Jordan Poyer to re-sign with Bills

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills
Jordan Poyer had thoughts of warmer climates, but hopefully the veteran safety held onto his long johns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Poyer is expected to re-sign with the Bills. Poyer adds that there are still a few details to sort out, but none that should get in the way of the deal being finalized.

Poyer, who was No. 40 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, said last month that he would love to play somewhere with warmer temperatures and more advantageous tax rates once he hit free agency. He did not find greener pastures once the negotiating window opened, however, and will stick with the team he’s been with since 2017.

Poyer had 63 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 regular season appearances last season. He added nine more tackles in the team’s two postseason games.

UPDATE 1:27 p.m. ET: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it is a two-year deal for Poyer.

8 responses to “Report: Jordan Poyer to re-sign with Bills

  1. That’s actually stunning. I thought 100% that he would be with another team.

    Hyde & Poyer back together. Gotta love the sound of that.

    Maybe the window is still open a crack?

  2. Hopefully an incentive laden one year deal. Will be nice to see him and Hyde together for one more season…hopefully healthy.

  7. Miami flat out said no. LMAO.

    Bills fans informed us all last week that Poyer is overrated, now he’s great again.

  8. Its a solid keep for them, but they still need playmakers , ie RB, WR, and even with Von Miller (given he can be healthy enough through all games and postseason) their D front is not scaring anyone, and they still dont look capable to stop the run. Now with Jets signing rodgers and Miami gaining steam, this team is about to careen into Wildcard, as if they werent already.

