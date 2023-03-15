Report: Juan Thornhill joining Browns on a three-year, $21 million deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 15, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Free agent safety Juan Thornhill has agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed with the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Thornhill ranks 75th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

The Chiefs made Thornhill a second-round selection in 2019, and he played 65 of a possible 66 games in his career in Kansas City. He missed a game against the Rams last November with a calf injury.

He has 52 career starts, including 16 in 2022 when he played 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Thornhill, 27, has totaled 234 tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble in his career.

In 2022, Thornhill recorded 71 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

  3. He’s good but not $7mil per yr good. Thanks for the ring Juan. Get that money while you can. Look at the bright side, you’ll be off early next season and will have more time to enjoy the loot.

