Report: Juan Thornhill joining Browns on a three-year, $21 million deal

Free agent safety Juan Thornhill has agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed with the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Thornhill ranks 75th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

The Chiefs made Thornhill a second-round selection in 2019, and he played 65 of a possible 66 games in his career in Kansas City. He missed a game against the Rams last November with a calf injury.

He has 52 career starts, including 16 in 2022 when he played 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Thornhill, 27, has totaled 234 tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble in his career.

In 2022, Thornhill recorded 71 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and nine pass breakups.