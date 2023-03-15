Report: Patriots are expected to sign Riley Reiff

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2023, 10:28 AM EDT
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Patriots are reportedly closing in on an experienced addition to their offensive line.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that they are expected to sign tackle Riley Reiff as a free agent. Teams can officially sign free agents from other teams starting at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Reiff spent 2022 with the Bears and made 10 starts for the NFC North club. He was a 2012 first-round pick of the Lions and spent five years in Detroit before moving on for four years with the Vikings. He spent the 2021 season in Cincinnati before making the move to Chicago.

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Calvin Anderson and re-signed Conor McDermott to go with Trent Brown and restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste, so the Patriots will have a number of tackle options if Reiff’s deal becomes official.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Report: Patriots are expected to sign Riley Reiff

  3. I guess the Patrick Petersen label fits here….old and done….said by one Patsie troll….lol.

  4. He was BAD in Chicago. Maybe it was a bad scheme fit/coaching, maybe he’s truly washed up, but I would temper expectations greatly if I were a Pats fan.

  7. The kind of move that looked like genius when the GOAT was carrying them now just looks like flailing

  8. Cast offs from a horrible Bengals line are a sure way to get your even more horrible QB killed.

  9. He’s a shadow of what he once was. He only started in Chicago because there was no other option. I’m sure it’s league minimum and there for depth. They can’t be serious for him as a starter.

  10. We need to sign some receivers so Bill isn’t tasked with drafting one. We all know how well that’s worked.

  11. Based on their FA signings, it seems more difficult for the Patriots to attract top talent than in past years. I have yet to see them sign a game changer or featured player.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.