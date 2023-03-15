Report: Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, monitoring Odell Beckham Jr.

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Patriots are apparently firmly in the market for a big-time receiver.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots have called the Cardinals and Broncos to inquire about trading for DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, respectively. Howe also reports that New England attended free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout.

But, the price point is a key component for the Patriots.

Hopkins, who turns 31 in June, missed several games due to a suspension last year, but still finished with 64 catches for 717 yards with three touchdowns.

New England head coach Bill Belichick and Hopkins had a famous encounter caught by NFL Films during the matchup between the Patriots and Cardinals in December in which the two men exchanged pleasantries.

Jeudy, who turns 24 next month, caught 67 passes for 972 yards with six TDs in 2022. Howe reported the Broncos are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Jeudy.

After tearing his ACL for the second time during Super Bowl LVI, Beckham did not sign with a team in 2022.

Former New England receiver Jakobi Meyers just agreed to sign with the Raiders on a modest three-year deal on Tuesday. Meyers led the club in receiving yards last year.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Report: Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, monitoring Odell Beckham Jr.

  4. Sure, they call about guys, but when the guys hear the offers, they go somewhere else. Belichick loves shopping in the bargain bins. That’s the problem.

  5. Also in on Juju who is an upgrade over Meyers.

    No to OBJ. It’s one thing like when you have a weapon like Kupp getting all the attention it’s another when you don’t.

  7. kidcat1234 says:
    March 15, 2023 at 2:20 pm
    Doug Pederson > Vince Lombardi
    —-
    Doug Pederson > Tiger Woods

  8. Why is it that we never hear of NFL teams expressing interest in Odell Beckham Sr?

    Clearly a flagrant case of age discrimination and collusion.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.