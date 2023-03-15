Report: Raiders inquired about Aaron Rodgers, No. 1 pick before signing Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 15, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT
The Raiders agreed to sign quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal earlier this week.

But before that happened, Las Vegas made some other notable inquiries to replace former signal-caller Derek Carr.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Raiders called the Packers to inquire about Aaron Rodgers. And they called the Bears about potentially trading for the No. 1 overall pick before Chicago ultimately agreed to trade it to Carolina.

When it looked like Rodgers might be on his way out of Green Bay and would still play in 2023, the Raiders were one of the teams thought to be interested in the QB. Rodgers’ former teammate, receiver Davante Adams, even said it would be a “dream come true” to play with Rodgers again.

But, Howe reports, when a trade could not come together, Las Vegas shifted its focus to Garoppolo.

The Raiders never got into serious negotiations with the Bears for the No. 1 overall pick, but they did explore that avenue for acquiring a young quarterback.

Las Vegas now has Garoppolo and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Depending on which players are still on the board when their time comes, the Raiders could still pick a QB next month.

  1. No way Rodgers would go to the AFC West with Mahomes, Herbert, and Wilson and risk being looked at as the 3rd or even 4th best QB in the division. It’s all about ego and praise for him.

