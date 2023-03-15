Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
Last season’s NFL leader in rushing touchdowns is heading to New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams has agreed to a contract with the Saints, according to multiple reports.

Williams has played four seasons in Green Bay and then the last two in Detroit and is coming off a career year. He had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, all career highs.

For much of his career Williams has split carries with another back, often a back who is a better receiver than Williams is, and that will remain the case in New Orleans. With the Saints, Williams joins a backfield that already has Alvin Kamara.

6 responses to “Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams

  1. Jaamal could end up the QB1 in NO. Depending on how many games Kamara misses, or if he end up in jail.

  2. Unfortunately, Kamara is facing a potential stretch in prison and most certainly a suspension from the NFL. I suppose the Saints feel the need for Williams.

  3. wow, perfect fit. Saints fans, you’re getting a good one. He will win over the locker room, the coaching staff, and the city of New Orleans very quickly

  5. Good for him, always been under appreciated in GB/Detroit. For the Lions to think David Montgomery is a better player shows just how inept they are at evaluation across the board.

  6. fantasyfootballstud says:
    March 15, 2023 at 7:12 pm
    I meant RB1, LOL

