Steelers agree to sign Cole Holcomb

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2023, 8:48 AM EDT
Free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb is taking his talents to Pittsburgh.

Holcomb and the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract, pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

All contract agreements are pending a physical, but for Holcomb it could be more important than for most, given that he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week Seven and had surgery in December. The Steelers’ medical staff will need to be convinced that Holcomb will be good to go in order for the contract to be executed, but from all indications the team and the player both expect that he’ll be ready to play this season.

The 26-year-old Holcomb was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Washington and played his whole career there, starting 48 games in four seasons.

  1. OMG stop signing FAs Khan! The draft is in 1.5 months, wait and draft a rookie LB instead.

  4. This is a great move for the Steelers and Holcomb! His talents will be better utilized and appreciated in that defense. Del Rio really is phasing out the LB in his scheme. The Steelers know a good linebacker when they see one and how to utilize them! We’ll miss him in D.C.!

  5. He’s lights out against the run. Tough loss for Washington who is getting even thinner at the LB position.

  7. Steelers still in mkt for ILB in draft, since Sillane departed & Bush would have to take vet minimum due to his lackluster play.

  8. Calm down, armchair GM’s. I think the Steelers brass know a bit more about these things than you do.

