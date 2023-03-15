Steelers agree to sign Cole Holcomb

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb is taking his talents to Pittsburgh.

Holcomb and the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract, pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

All contract agreements are pending a physical, but for Holcomb it could be more important than for most, given that he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week Seven and had surgery in December. The Steelers’ medical staff will need to be convinced that Holcomb will be good to go in order for the contract to be executed, but from all indications the team and the player both expect that he’ll be ready to play this season.

The 26-year-old Holcomb was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick in Washington and played his whole career there, starting 48 games in four seasons.