Titans tender RFA Teair Tart

Getty Images

The Titans are looking to keep one of their key defensive players for 2023.

Tennessee has placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent defensive tackle Teair Tart, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Tart started 16 games for the Titans in 2022, recording 34 tackles with five tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, six passes defensed, and an interception. He was on the field for 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Another team may sign Tart to an offer sheet, but if the Titans don’t match it, that club would have to send a second-round pick to Tennessee. That makes it highly likely that Tart will be will the Titans in 2023.

Tart will earn $4.304 million in 2023 if he plays on the tender.

Tart joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has appeared in 34 games with 27 starts.