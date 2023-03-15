Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2023, 6:44 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

For many former starting quarterbacks, there are plenty of reasons to be a backup quarterback for as long as possible. Especially when the former starter still finds a way to play in plenty of games.

For Andy Dalton, there are 10 million reasons over the next two season.

Dalton’s contract with the Panthers is worth $10 million per year, with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract has a signing bonus of $4.835 million, along with a fully-guaranteed base salary in 2023 of $1.165 million.

For 2024, Dalton has a base salary of $4 million, half of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract includes up to $3.5 million per year in incentives for 2023 and 2024, based on playing time, playoffs, and overall club improvement.

Dalton spent nine years with the Bengals, from 2011 through 2019. He has since gone from the Cowboys to the Bears to the Saints. He started nine games in 2020, six in 2021, and 14 in 2022.

6 responses to “Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

  1. Solid backup or starter if the Panthers choose a QB in the draft, to let that QB learn. Has to be better than Darnold and the rest of the QBs we saw last year.

  4. Andy is an all-time good guy. Lots of success in Cincy (albeit not in the playoffs). Glad to see him continue to get opportunities.

  5. A good value for the Panthers who hope to prove an Ohio State QB can FINALLY make it in the NFL …

