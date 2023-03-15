Two years, $10 million for Andy Dalton

Getty Images

For many former starting quarterbacks, there are plenty of reasons to be a backup quarterback for as long as possible. Especially when the former starter still finds a way to play in plenty of games.

For Andy Dalton, there are 10 million reasons over the next two season.

Dalton’s contract with the Panthers is worth $10 million per year, with $8 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract has a signing bonus of $4.835 million, along with a fully-guaranteed base salary in 2023 of $1.165 million.

For 2024, Dalton has a base salary of $4 million, half of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

The contract includes up to $3.5 million per year in incentives for 2023 and 2024, based on playing time, playoffs, and overall club improvement.

Dalton spent nine years with the Bengals, from 2011 through 2019. He has since gone from the Cowboys to the Bears to the Saints. He started nine games in 2020, six in 2021, and 14 in 2022.