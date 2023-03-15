Two years, $17.5 million for Byron Murphy in Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Vikings could have kept former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson with a one-year contract essentially worth $7.15 million. The Vikings will instead sign another former Cardinals cornerback for roughly a million more than that.

Byron Murphy‘s two-year deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms, pays out $8.1 million guaranteed in 2023. Murphy also has $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Another $4.5 million of his $8.3 million salary in 2024 is guaranteed for injury. It becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year.

The contract also includes $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2024.

Murphy’s contract has an incentive package that will pay up to $2 million per year based on playing time, Pro Bowl, and All-Pro designations.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Two years, $17.5 million for Byron Murphy in Minnesota

  1. That’s Rob Brzezinski for you and why he’s been employed with the same team since 1999. The guy is a certified contract writing genius.

  2. Younger and able to play man coverage. Wish PP the best, but this was the right move.

  3. Kwesi is doing a great job of signing high-upside young players to inexpensive deals with a lot of flexibility. Murphy can play man on the outside and in the slot. If it doesn’t work out? Let him go and take another shot next year with a massive amount of cap space.

  4. Alot of money for a middling talent. Would have been a much better idea to resign P.Peterson. Alot of curious moves by Viks brain trust. Josh Oliver, resigning Jordan Hicks, Bradbury,Joesph & DePalma. If you want to stretch..at least spend the capital on proven winners like Kendricks, Thielen and Peterson.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.