Wednesday’s comments from Aaron Rodgers actually make it easier for the Packers to hold firm

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT
At first, it seemed foolish for the Packers to let the Jets speak to Aaron Rodgers without having a clear and firm commitment as to what the Jets would give up for him. Now, it’s looking more and more like a genius move.

With Rodgers bearing his soul and airing his grievances earlier today, the nuclear option is off the table. Rodgers won’t be showing up and saying to the Packers, “I’ll take my $60 million in tens and twenties.”

Rodgers is done. He’s out. He said so. The Packers won’t be faced with Rodgers doing what Brett Favre did in 2008, retiring and then awkwardly unretiring and forcing the team’s hand during training camp.

So Green Bay can wait. It costs them nothing to have him on the roster. His $58.3 million option bonus can be exercised at any time between the start of the league and the start of the regular season. His cap number is and will remain $31.6 million until he’s dealt. If the Packers trade him before June 1, the 2023 cap charge actually increases, to $37.4 million.

There’s no urgency for the Packers to trade him now. Rodgers has taken his shot. He has called them out.

And he’s absolutely right. They want to move on from one of the greatest players in franchise history. Why are they being difficult?

The answer is because they can. Plain and simple. The Jets need to get this done, and the Packers know the Jets need to get it done. So the Packers can wait and wait and wait until they get what they want.

It’s actually better in 2023 for the Packers to wait until after June 1, if it lasts that long. At that point, a trade would drop the cap charge to $12.98 million this year and push the remaining $24.48 million to 2024.

Again, what is Rodgers going to do? Show up and say he went back into the darkened closet and decided he wants to play for the Packers? His comments from today are actually good for the Packers, because it shows both his hand, and New York’s hand.

The Packer can take the heat at this point, largely because they’ll be getting none of it from their own fans/shareholders. If anything, this will galvanize the Cheeseheads around those who are responsible for making the cheddar.

And so we keep waiting. Specifically, we wait for Jets owner Woody Johnson to have had enough of waiting, and to instruct G.M. Joe Douglas to get the damn thing done.

  2. 500k people tuned into Pat McAfee’s show to listen in on Rodgers. Quite a feat.

  3. I’ve learned something important here. It’s not about Rodgers or the Packers. It’s that Florio will always write an article stirring the pot even when he gets info he’s been complaining about for weeks. Mike is Newman.

  5. I hope Jordan Love is deep into preparation for the preseason and beyond. The world is his oyster.

  6. And the Jets can wait too. What, is he going to come in at last minute and not be ready? Not know Hackett’s offense?
    I don’t care if he goes to the Jets or not.

  7. The Packers have an even better nuclear options. If the Jets say that they won’t pay the price, all Gutekunst needs to do is call Aaron and say, “You can come back, but Love is the starter.” Aaron will be begging the Jets to pay any price within minutes.

  8. Rodgers can easily force the trade by showing up to all offseason activities (I know, that’s out of character for him). He’ll be a huge distraction. The Packers still have to trade him and the Jets are the only option. Both teams can wait this out but it seems easier for the Jets.

  9. Not really. If they don’t get the deal done with the Jets there is no stopping Rodgers for returning to collect his $59m. I don’t believe for a second retirement is on the table. He’s going to get paid that money even if it’s sitting on the bench relaxing while Jordan Love starts. Green Bay has everything to lose if they put themselves in position to pay Rodgers $59m, and then the prospect of them starting Love and there being struggles from their new starting QB… how fun that would be.

  10. Rodgers needs to show more appreciation of what Packers have given him instead of throwing them under the bus. He’s the one who waited so long that there’s not that many suitors left and was the main reason to drive down the price (draft picks). He’s blaming Packers for his indecisiveness with his trademark passive-aggression again.

  11. There’s no reason to sit on him when he still has a no-trade clause.

  15. Bluster is coming from all around but one thing is absolutely for sure. The Packers are not going to pay Aaron Rogers $60 million this year. Not a chance. The Pack will lose this game of chicken if the Jets hold firm.

  16. “Why are they being difficult?” Uh, because it’s a business, and the petulant child hasn’t done them any favors.

  17. If they can get a 2 this year and a 2 or 3 next year, they should jump all over it. Passing this incredible headache on to someone else will be priceless.

  18. I think there should be a daily over/under Vegas line on how many Rodgers stories PFT is going to do until this deal is done (if it gets done, you never know with Rodgers)

  19. troy says:
    March 15, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    The Packers have an even better nuclear options. If the Jets say that they won’t pay the price, all Gutekunst needs to do is call Aaron and say, “You can come back, but Love is the starter.” Aaron will be begging the Jets to pay any price within minutes.
    ———————————————————————————————
    Yeah so go ahead and pay Rodgers 60 million to sit the bench.

  20. All this prognostication is missing the key component. What type of team are you trying to be? This is about culture. Belichick let Brady walk. He could have slapped a franchise tag on him, but they didn’t.

    Be classy Packers. Please be classy.

    You’re unloading those $. You’re the one that wanted to move on. Dude is close to 40 coming off an injury plagued season. Just move on.

