With Aaron Rodgers, the Jets will become a high-profile TV attraction

The last time the Jets traded with the Packers for a future Hall of Fame quarterback, the schedule was set for the coming season. This time, the transaction likely will happen well in advance of the attachment of the “when” to the “who” and “where” of the 272 regular-season games.

The arrival of Aaron Rodgers will make the Jets a major draw. Their games against division rivals — Bills, Patriots, Dolphins — instantly becoming compelling. Beyond those six contests, the Jets host the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Commanders, Falcons, and Texans. The Jets visit the Cowboys, Giants, Broncos, Browns, and Raiders.

That’s A LOT of intriguing games. Chiefs, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants? Holy crap. The networks are surely already lobbying for one or more of those.

The Jets would basically become last year’s Broncos, slotted into many high-profile spots, whether in standalone games or the popular 4:25 p.m. ET window.

Of course, Denver’s schedule from last year becomes a cautionary tale. We assume it will work and work well. If it doesn’t (or if Rodgers gets injured at some point), the networks will be stuck with some clunkers, as they were with the 2022 Let’s Ride! Broncos.

At least one member of the New York coaching staff has experience with so many big-platform games. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Denver last year, with a blowout loss to the Rams on Christmas Day becoming Hackett’s final act with the Broncos.

This year, the guy who called the plays for the Broncos will be calling the plays for the Jets. So, yeah, maybe the networks should think this through before they start clamoring for a full slate of Jets games.

Meanwhile, anyone who assumes that the Aaron Rodgers Jets will get to the playoffs a year after the Aaron Rodgers Packers didn’t should take a closer look at that schedule. Both Super Bowl teams will visit MetLife Stadium. In all, the Jets will play nine games against playoff teams from 2022.

  3. That would be great. The Jets getting more attention and exposure would hurt some feelings in the Northeast.

  5. I want to know what the excuses will be if the Jets don’t bring home a Super Bowl. It can’t be because the defense wasn’t good enough. It can’t be that he didn’t get the weapons he wanted. So what will the excuses be?

  10. Breaking News! Aaron Rodgers has come out as an alien from another planet!

  11. Has anyone watched Rodgers play these last few years? He is going to be a high profile TV disaster!

  12. He will not be able to handle the New York media. It will be fun to watch his meltdowns.

  13. Jets have almost zero national draw, even with Aaron no one cares if they play or not. GB, Dallas and Pittsburgh are the only teams, even when they suck like the Cowboys have for the past three decades, that draw large TV audiences. Jets and Aaron on prime time would be more try to find a hockey game/ or anything else to watch instead unless it is GB vs the Jets. Every other game of the Jets should be at the early spot only for the Northeast on Sunday morning.

  14. The NYC/NJ media love a diva, but no one have ever accused NYC/NJ media of being smart or intelligent. AR will have a field day playing mind games with the media. As someone who is sick and tired of everything being about NY, I welcome the chaos there.

  15. mrbigass says:
    March 15, 2023 at 9:52 am
    ESPN is reporting that the Jets are hoping to sign Jake from State Farm.
    ——
    This is evidently THE key sticking point as A-Aron has said definitively that there is no deal without Jake and Jake is holding out for a fully guaranteed three year deal in the $15M range.

  16. The Jets will have the best QB in the AFC East since the start of the century not named Josh Allen.

    No I didn’t forget anyone, QBs suspended for cheating and with losing records without elite coaching don’t count.

  17. In the same way people like watching car wrecks. I find it hilarious anybody believes they’ll actually be good. Did people just not watch him last season when he looked totally washed? And have they missed the fact Nathaniel Hackett is the Jets’ OC?

  18. Of course it would be a major draw. Just like all the people who slow down to get a long look at a big wreck on the freeway. People tuning in to watch the Jets would mostly be Gawkers.

  20. Whenever Woody Johnson takes control of these things when he can’t help himself, the end result is one of gloriousness and hilarity beyond belief. From Rex Ryan, to Mark Sanchez, to the Buttfumble, to the deluded expectations, and then the eventual aftereffects for years and years to come.

    I love it!

  21. A comedy of sorts which will be much better and bring in higher ratings than the final Seinfeld episode.

  22. Am I the only one who realizes this is basically a reboot of Farve going to to Jets near then end of his career?

    The coverage and everything is uncanny.

    The Jets become marginally better under Rodgers, maybe make the playoffs. Then Rodgers retires, and leaves the Jets right back where they started.

  23. If you’re getting the best QB since Namath you’ve got to go back to the classic helmet and uniform.There’s nothing but bad with the others.

  24. bullcharger says:
    March 15, 2023 at 9:58 am
    I want to know what the excuses will be if the Jets don’t bring home a Super Bowl. It can’t be because the defense wasn’t good enough. It can’t be that he didn’t get the weapons he wanted. So what will the excuses be?

    ********

    The thumb injury hasn’t fully healed.

  25. Yeah it’ll be just like those 2 clowns Harry & Meghan’s “Us against the World” story – another match made in heaven! Lol

  26. Aren’t you putting the cart before the horse, here? After all, it’s the Jets. They have to show the ability to make the deal in the first place.

  27. The roster the Jets have around Rodgers is a lot better than the one that’s been around him in Green Bay. It may not turn the Jets into a Super Bowl contender, but missing the playoffs would be a huge disappointment.

    Yes, Hackett looked bad with Russ, but they had never worked together, and the jury is still out on Russ overall. Rodgers may be a diva but he’s also one of the best QBs of all time, and the last time he worked with Hackett, he won an MVP.

    There are lots of ways this could go sideways, but it won’t be because of Hackett.

  28. itsunclepauley says:
    March 15, 2023 at 10:26 am
    The roster the Jets have around Rodgers is a lot better than the one that’s been around him in Green Bay. It may not turn the Jets into a Super Bowl contender, but missing the playoffs would be a huge disappointment.

    Yes, Hackett looked bad with Russ, but they had never worked together, and the jury is still out on Russ overall. Rodgers may be a diva but he’s also one of the best QBs of all time, and the last time he worked with Hackett, he won an MVP.

    There are lots of ways this could go sideways, but it won’t be because of Hackett.

    *******

    How so? The last 4 years, GB had the best record in the NFL. Offensively they had Adams, MVS, Lazard, Tonyan, and 2 monsters at RB. In 2020, the defense picked Brady 3 times in the second half of the NFC Championship game, but offense did nothing. Offensively are you saying that 2nd year Garret Wilson is better than prime Adams? Defense might be better than GB, but GB defense wasn’t shabby. In 2022 at home against 49ers, the offense couldn’t score more than 10 points. Defensive, even with the special teams blunder, held 49ers to 13 points. Rodgers just missed a wide open Lazard for the tieing score or lead.

  29. If I recall, the Jets became a high-profile TV attraction when Brett Favre joined them, too. That was “fun”?

  30. GoodellMustGo says:
    March 15, 2023 at 10:08 am
    The Jets will have the best QB in the AFC East since the start of the century not named Josh Allen.

    No I didn’t forget anyone, QBs suspended for cheating and with losing records without elite coaching don’t count.
    ———————————————————-
    Same elite coach that has never been to a AFC Championship game in his 10 total NFL seasons as a HC without a future HoFer behind center?

