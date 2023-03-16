Baker Mayfield bets on himself, again

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

It’s been a strange two years for Baker Mayfield.

After an unexpected playoff appearance, a wild-card win in Pittsburgh, and a close, tough loss to the Chiefs in the 2020 playoffs, the signs were pointing to Mayfield receiving a franchise-quarterback contract.

Now, the potential Tampa Bay starter is guaranteed low-level backup quarterback pay.

Mayfield’s contract has a $2 million guaranteed base salary, and a $2 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year. That’s it for the base package.

He can make up to $4.5 million more based on playing time, regular-season playing time, and passing stats. The specific triggers have not yet been disclosed.

Last year, Mayfield made a major bet on himself, trading in a guaranteed $19.9 million base salary with the Browns for a much lower guaranteed payment. He’s making a bet for a second straight year, wagering on spending the 2023 season proving himself to be a starter in the NFL.

Either way, it’s a great deal for the Buccaneers. They get Mayfield for relative peanuts, as they transition away from Tom Brady. And if Mayfield plays well, he’ll get a lot more than $4 million in 2024.

17 responses to “Baker Mayfield bets on himself, again

  1. Say what you want about Mayfield, but this is what you do when you believe in yourself. Unlike the guy in New Orleans just talks about believing he’s a Super Bowl QB.

  4. Baker Mayfiled blows. He can bet on himself all day long, a dumb team can sign him and waste their money for now and the rest of eternity.

    He’s a failed bust who duped the Browns and others into thinking he was the real deal. He stinks.

    End of discussion.

  5. Let me set the stage for you Bucs fans. Prepare for Baker to come up small in the fourth quarter when the game is on the line. Prepare for a lot of batted balls and bone headed interceptions. This will be mixed in with just enough good play that you will believe he is about to breakout very soon. But it will never happen and before you know it, you will look up and see your team is 7-10.

  6. “And if Mayfield plays well, he’ll get a lot more than $4 million in 2024.”

    That’s a big if.

  7. Baker is a gamer and a QB who has proven he can get a team to the playoffs and win playoff games. He was over-drafted as the first overall pick for sure. He’s not a franchise guy. He is a mid-tier starting quarterback who can win help a good roster make the playoffs. He’s Derek Carr if Carr ever won a playoff game. He’s Andy Dalton in his prime. He’s Joe Flacco.

  8. Good for him. I’m not sure I’d take the bet, but it’s good for the game when players believe in and bet on themselves.

  10. arealisticpackerfan says:
    March 16, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    Say what you want about Mayfield, but this is what you do when you believe in yourself. Unlike the guy in New Orleans just talks about believing he’s a Super Bowl QB.
    ___________________

    Or he is just an arrogant jerk who believes his failures are someone else’s fault. His agent needs to be decertified.

  11. I never really cared for Mayfield coming out of college but I think him being humbled a bit has shown him a better perspective of who he needs to be, I kinda hope now he succeeds

  13. What can I say? He’s going to have to shop at Walmart instead of Whole Foods.

  14. Petulant quarterback who isn’t very good on a dysfunctional team with an awful coach? My money is on the obvious outcome.

  16. Sounds like Baker has a gambling problem. His family needs hold an intervention asap. Show him his pro football focus grade and QBR to show he has hit Rock bottom.

