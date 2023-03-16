Bears release Trevor Siemian

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2023, 5:20 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v New York Jets
With P.J. Walker joining the Bears, Chicago has elected to move on from its 2022 backup.

The club released Trevor Siemian on Thursday, per the transaction wire.

Siemian appeared in two games with one start for the Bears last season. He completed 15-of-26 passes for 184 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Siemian has bounced around since his stint as Denver’s starting QB ended after 2017. He’s also spent time with the Vikings, Jets, Titans, and Saints.

Siemian went 0-4 in his starts with New Orleans in 2021, completing 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and three picks.

2 responses to “Bears release Trevor Siemian

  2. Bears don’t want the traditional type QB…..The days of Tom Brady, Big Ben, Peyton Manning, etc. are OVER.

