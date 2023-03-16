Bengals to re-sign Trent Taylor

Getty Images

Cincinnati is bringing back one of its free agents.

The Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal with receiver/punt returner Trent Taylor, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Taylor averaged 10.3 yards per return on 33 punts in 2022. He also caught six passes for 62 yards and took four carries for 15 yards.

It was his second season with Cincinnati after signing with the club in 2021.

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Taylor spent his first four seasons with the 49ers. He’s caught 87 career passes for 834 yards with three touchdowns — though he hasn’t reached the end zone since 2018.