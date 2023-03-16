Browns agree to sign Trysten Hill

Getty Images

The Browns are adding some depth to their defensive line.

Cleveland has agreed to a one-year deal with Trysten Hill, according to multiple Thursday reports.

Hill was a Cowboys second-round pick in 2019 but did not live up to the expectations of his draft status. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and played only six games in 2021.

Dallas waived Hill in November and he was claimed by the Cardinals. He appeared in six games for Arizona, recording six total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

In all, Hill has appeared in 31 games with five starts.

Hill is the third defensive lineman the Browns have added this week, joining Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst.