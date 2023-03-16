Browns to sign Maurice Hurst

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 7:04 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst missed the entire 2022 season and he’s set to make a return to action with the Browns this year.

Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports that Hurst has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC North club.

Hurst tore his biceps last summer while playing with the 49ers and was out for the year. He also missed all but two games of the 2021 season, so it has been a while since Hurst was healthy enough to play in the NFL.

When he was healthy enough, Hurst had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over three seasons with the Raiders. The Browns will be hoping he can bounce back this year.

