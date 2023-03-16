Chase Edmonds will sign with Bucs

Getty Images

Chase Edmonds is headed to Tampa.

According to multiple reports, Edmonds has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The Broncos released Edmonds earlier this month.

Edmonds opened last season with the Dolphins, but was sent to Denver as part of the Bradley Chubb trade. He ran 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown across the two stops.

Edmonds spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He ran 333 times for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 128 passes for 921 yards and five touchdowns while in Arizona.

The Buccaneers released Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard is currently a free agent, which leaves them with Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Patrick Laird in the backfield along with Edmonds.