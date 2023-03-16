Cowboys re-sign special teamer C.J. Goodwin

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT
One of the Cowboys’ top special teams players will remain in Dallas.

C.J. Goodwin, who is listed as a cornerback but plays almost exclusively on special teams, re-signed with the Cowboys today, according to multiple reports.

Goodwin hasn’t played a single snap of defense the last two years but has consistently been one of the Cowboys’ leaders on special teams.

The 33-year-old Goodwin bounced around at three different small colleges, playing both football and basketball, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2014, and didn’t get into a game until 2016. But since finding his niche on special teams he has emerged as a valuable player in Dallas, and now he’ll stick around.

  1. Its these types of players that make a team complete, a upper echelon special teamer

