DJ Chark set for visit with Panthers

Adam Thielen isn’t the only free agent wide receiver on the radar in Carolina.

According to multiple reports, DJ Chark will be paying the team a visit on Friday. Thielen met with the Panthers on Wednesday, but there’s been no word on movement toward a contract.

Chark moved from the Jaguars to the Lions last offseason and played in 11 games for his new team. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns during his time in Detroit.

The Panthers traded DJ Moore to the Bears as part of their trade for the first overall pick and that’s left them thin at wide receiver. Signing Chark would be one way to beef up the receiving corps heading into the rest of the offseason.