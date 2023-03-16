DJ Moore: Everybody can reach a new level now that I’m with the Bears

Getty Images

The Bears got a primary target for Justin Fields when they acquired receiver DJ Moore from the Panthers as part of the deal for the No. 1 overall pick.

But as much as Moore may aid in Fields’ development, the receiver said during his introductory press conference on Thursday that he’ll be an asset for the entire offensive unit.

“I think everybody’s level can reach a new level here now that I’m here,” Moore said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “The whole presence of ー I was talking to [Darnell] Mooney and was talking about being together with Chase [Claypool] and me and him, how we’re just going to elevate the offense and just elevate Justin at the same time.

“Because I’m not just here to be like, ‘I’m here,’ just like a bright light. I’m here to make everyone around me better and we just want to try to get some wins.”

Moore had three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving from 2019-2021. But with inconsistent quarterback play in 2022, Moore caught 63 passes for 888 yards with seven touchdowns for Carolina.