Elandon Roberts agrees to deal with Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers are adding another linebacker in free agency.

Elandon Roberts told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he has agreed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also struck a deal with Cole Holcomb earlier this week.

Roberts spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and started 44 of the 48 games he played while in Miami. That includes starting every game in the regular season and playoffs last year.

Roberts had 107 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the 2022 regular season and added three more tackles in their playoff loss to the Bills. He had 251 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over his entire run in Miami.