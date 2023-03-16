Elimination of AFC/NFC packages will make for an even bigger network free-for-all for Jets games

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2023, 11:55 AM EDT
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers intending to join the Jets, the NFL will have a bunch of high-profile games for which the various networks will be clamoring.

From six prime-time-worthy games against AFC East rivals to visits from the Chiefs, Eagles, and Chargers to road games against the Cowboys and Giants, there are at least 11 games that, with Rodgers on the Jets, become incredibly compelling.

Adding to the scheduling intrigue is the fact that, for the first time, all lines between the AFC and NFC package will be obliterated in 2023. CBS is no longer the presumed home of all non-prime-time AFC vs. AFC games and all AFC vs. NFC games, when the AFC team is the visitor.

This year, it’s open season. Bills-Jets at 1:00 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET on a Sunday can be given to Fox or CBS. In past years, it would have been a CBS game.

More recently, there have been some cross-flex games. This year, all broadcast partners will be (and probably already are) lobbying for as many Jets games as possible.

Here’s my only request, on behalf of all football fans. Regardless of network, let’s get Chiefs-Jets on the schedule as early as possible, in order to ensure that we’ll finally see Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers.

22 responses to "Elimination of AFC/NFC packages will make for an even bigger network free-for-all for Jets games

  1. Indeed. Watching Patrick Mahomes annihilate Aaron Rodgers would be good for the soul……

  2. On behalf of this football fan, who wants to see a rising star vs a washed up qb.

  3. Packers should be getting a call from good ole Roger soon telling them to get something done.

  4. Forgetting one factor, kind of like the messiah that ended up in Denver last year where the networks bet a lot on that second coming as a major tv draw that became a complete flop/really bad football player where networks where quickly trying to offload any Denver games. Aaron wasn’t good last year, he had zero ability with an extreme loss of accuracy to connect with new different receivers which is the primary failure of GB last year. Even passes to the flat he missed as much as he made them. More like this becomes a 5 alarm dumpster fire as the season goes on.

  5. Yeah just keep on giving Rodgers more reasons to believe the sun won’t rise tomorrow unless he doesn’t get what he wants.

  6. I think you are overreacting to Rodgers to the Jets, he’s a really good QB but I don’t see how him playing for the unpopular Jets is a bigger draw than the very popular Packers.

  7. NO ONE, outside of NYC/NJ, gives a rats you-know-what about the Jets. The only possible folks would be snowbirds who are rich enough to leave tax-heavy NY state for Florida. Anyway, STOP pushing the NYJ down our collective throats !!!

  8. The way he’s been conducting himself, I think the appetite for people to watch him play, regardless of the team, is going to be considerably less than many are assuming.

  9. What happens if Aaron starts out as poorly as he did last year? Will the networks then start dumping those high dollar contests?

  10. Now can they just please get rid of the mandatory Cowboys late game in all markets?

  12. Between the Jets, KC, Cincy, et al. – I’m glad that there are other teams that can absorb the hype machine this coming season. I don’t think Buffalo will be entirely under the radar, but they’ll definitely be talked about less.

    Much more preferable.

  13. it’s been a few years but i don’t remember there being a rush for televised Jets games back when they traded for Brett Farve. Maybe more highlights from Jets games being shown but not nationally televised games. Living in the north east (NEPA) it has always been Giants, Eagles and Steelers. if the Steelers were off or on prime time we would get the Ravens or Pats from the AFC. Granted Rodgers is better at this point in his career then Farve was when traded to the Jets but still a big name.

  14. Can FOX and CBS do Columbus, OH a solid and have the Bengals and Browns on opposite channels each week?

  15. w/o Rodgers…..why is there interest in GB? It’s been Favre/Rodgers that made them relevant. The Lynn Dickey days attracted NOBODY. Don’t kid yourselves cheeseheads, the Jets will be a huge draw with Rodgers – including you cheeseheads to either cheer him , boo him, or just the morbid curiosity to see if it’s a car crash.

  16. They wont even win more games because of him. Nobody outside of NYC cares about the Jets.

  17. This dog and pony show will more than likely cost Robert Saleh is job through no fault of his own.

  18. As a Miami fan, I can only stomach 2 Yets games a year. And no I won’t tune into more Yets, with Rodgers.

  19. Why? You said Rodgers is AT BEST worth a 2nd round pick, so whats the attraction? Using your logic, that is

  22. If he plays for the Jets, they will become the most hated team in the league. Most will tune hoping to see him get pounded into oblivion.

