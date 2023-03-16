Graham Glasgow agrees to sign with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT
Guard Graham Glasgow started his NFL career with the Lions and he’s heading back to Detroit as a free agent.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Glasgow has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. Glasgow was released by the Broncos earlier this year.

Glasgow spent the last three seasons in Denver after opening his career with a four-year run in Detroit. Glasgow was a starter for the majority of his time in both spots and wrapped up his Denver run by making 13 starts last season.

The Lions have all their starters back on the offensive line, so Glasgow will likely kick off his second stint with the Lions as a bench option.

  1. Welcome back to the Lions – you will find everything SO much better than when you were last!

  2. Goodbye Evan Brown, who did a heck of a job for a very low dollar contract for 2 years. Welcome back Graham Glasgow.

  3. I like this approach. Have strong back ups available on the OL. Makes it easier to rest someone if they’re starting to get hurt. Without a good OL no team has a shot at winning.

