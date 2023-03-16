Harrison Smith, Vikings agree on reworked contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
Safety Harrison Smith was mentioned as a potential cap casualty in Minnesota this offseason, but he won’t be leaving the Vikings.

According to multiple reports, Smith and the Vikings have worked out a revised contractual agreement that will keep Smith with the team.

Smith had been set to make $14.7 million this season with a cap hit north of $19.1 million as part of a deal that runs through 2025. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Smith will now make $8 million with $2 million in incentives for the 2023 season.

Smith has spent his entire 11-year career with the Vikings and made 85 tackles while picking off five passes in 14 games for the team last season. He’ll get a chance to repeat that kind of success in 2023.

