Jalen Carter pleads no contest in connection with deadly crash, will get probation

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection with a crash that killed his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter’s lawyer told Seth Emerson of TheAthletic.com that Carter pled no contest in a deal with prosecutors and will receive 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours community service. He will also have to finish a driving course.

Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving after the investigation of the deadly crash revealed that he was driving alongside the car that crashed. Police say Carter initially told them he wasn’t there before later admitting he had been in the vicinity but denying that he was racing the car driven by LeCroy.

Although Carter is considered an elite athletic talent, there were reports that some teams had concerns about his character even before his role in the crash was revealed. Carter also had a poor performance at Georgia’s Pro Day yesterday.