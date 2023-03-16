Jawaan Taylor “couldn’t pass up” opportunity to join Chiefs

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT
The Chiefs elected to let Orlando Brown walk (to the Bengals) in free agency, instead sighing Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal in free agency to play left tackle.

In an introductory video call with Kansas City media on Thursday, Taylor expressed how much he’s looking forward to being a part of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I felt like it was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” Taylor said, via Matt McMullan of the team’s website. “I did have the opportunity to speak to [Patrick] Mahomes. I can tell already that he’s a great leader, and I can’t wait to go out there and battle with him.”

Taylor had been a right tackle since the Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. But now he’s expected to flip sides to help protect Mahomes as his left tackle.

“I feel like I’m definitely athletic enough to make the switch over,” Taylor said. “I’m very versatile, so I feel like I can make the switch pretty seamless.”

Going from being a right tackle to a left tackle can be a significant adjustment for many players, so the Chiefs are making a gamble that Taylor can do that successfully.

But after two seasons of having Brown at left tackle, the Chiefs appear to have a long-term solution at the position in Taylor.

  1. Andy knows lineman. Being the most important position on the line outside of center, I really don’t think Andy and Veach plan on risking this if they do t think it will work. It worked with OBJ, he was a RT before subbing and then moving over fully for KC. He could have been better, but Taylor is WAY more athletic than OBJ.

  5. What is happening in KC? Brown, although not as good as he thinks he is, is noticeably better than Taylor … and KC pays $16M more for Taylor??? Very strange development. KC may have won the game, but Cincy won the Battle for the Tackle.

  6. A much more expensive replacement who consistently graded much lower than Brown, and now has to shift to a new position that he hasn’t played at since college(and even then it was only for a couple of games).
    This is a rare questionable decision by the Chiefs’ organization.

