Jets re-sign Adam Pankey

The Jets are re-signing offensive lineman Adam Pankey, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He joined the Jets’ practice squad in September but did not play a down in 2022.

Pankey, 29, has played nine career games with one start, which came with the Dolphins in 2017.

He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was on and off the team’s practice squad for two seasons. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers late in the 2019 season.

He was with the Dolphins until joining the Jets last season.