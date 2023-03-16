Lonnie Johnson to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks may be boosting their depth at defensive back.

Lonnie Johnson is taking a free agent visit with Seattle on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Johnson spent his first three seasons with the Texans. He was traded to the Chiefs last May but waived during training camp. Tennessee picked him up and he appeared in 12 games, mainly playing special teams.

Johnson finished the 2022 season with 182 special teams snaps and 165 defensive snaps. He recorded 11 total tackles.

Back in 2021, Johnson had three interceptions and six passes defensed in 14 games for Houston with seven starts.