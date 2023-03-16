Matthew Stafford officially has another $57 million become fully guaranteed

Getty Images

Would the Rams like to find a way to gracefully move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford? Perhaps. Have they? Nope.

With the close of business coming and going on Thursday absent a roster move for Stafford, he’ll be on the team on Friday. Which means he’ll see another $57 million become fully guaranteed.

Specifically, his $31 million base salary in 2024 will be fully guaranteed. Also, his $26 million option bonus now must be exercised.

Throw in his $1.5 million base salary from 2022 and a fully-guaranteed $1.5 million base salary for 2023, and that’s $120 million either paid or owed to Stafford since Super Bowl LVI.

And, yes, the Rams would have (we’re told) welcomed the opportunity to trade Stafford. If Aaron Rodgers hadn’t decided to join the Jets, Stafford could have become the Plan B, if he would have been willing to go to New York.

There has been some speculation that Stafford will retire, even though he has said he won’t. Beyond giving up the millions in guaranteed money he has yet to receive, he’d owe the Rams up to $48 million in signing-bonus reimbursement if he retires now.