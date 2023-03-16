Packers want first-round pick and more for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2023, 10:11 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right?

It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable.

Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets for Rodgers.

The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal. They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.

If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.

Frankly, it feels personal at this point, and that’s no surprise. Rodgers reportedly wanted Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst to be fired a couple of years ago, something Rodgers never really tried to refute. Now, two years later, Gutekunst has a chance to exact a little revenge — and so he is.

The problem for the Packers is that, the longer they drag their feet, the more pissed off (and in turn motivated) Rodgers will be to have a great season in 2023. He already has sold himself on the narrative that the Packers wanted him back after the season before something changed, even though he later contradicted himself on the notion that he believed the Packers wanted him back when 2022 concluded.

The NFL, like many businesses, is driven by deadlines. The challenge becomes determining a deadline for this trade. As previously mentioned, the Packers are willing to wait until the draft. The ultimate deadline, if we take it to the extreme, is Week One, at which point his $58.3 million option bonus becomes guaranteed base salary if not exercised.

For the Jets, what’s the deadline? There’s a desire to get it done now. But do they need Rodgers now? Do they need him for the start of the offseason program? He knows the system, given his connection to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Given Rodgers’s recent habit of skipping OTAs, maybe the Jets should take the position that the real deadline is the opening of training camp.

Regardless, unless someone blinks, the deal isn’t happening now. Given what the Packers currently want, it’s definitely not happening. They’ll need to move toward New York’s position.

And here’s the question. With no owner in Green Bay, who’s in position to tell the front office to give a little in order to get rid of a guy they no longer want?

115 responses to “Packers want first-round pick and more for Aaron Rodgers

  2. The Packers should fleece the Jets for everything that they can get. The NY/NJ media has already bought into this Rodgers to NYJ fiasco, so all the pressure is on the Jets to pay whatever it costs to secure Rodgers.

  5. Packers are delusional and Jets might of overplayed this a bit. When is that 56 mil due? Jets have up until that day then they get there guy regardless.

  6. If Rodgers is an all time great how is asking for a 1st plus unreasonable? Unless Rodgers is way past his prime……

  8. He can just pull a Favre. Retire come back in training camp and drop the 60mill cap bomb. Grow up cheeseheads and trade the guy.

  9. If the packers don’t accept a much more reasonable offer the Jets should walk away. Rodgers will retire and the packers get nothing for him. Maybe that’s what Gute really wants so he avoids the embarrassment of Rodgers going to the Jets and having a great season.

  10. This isn’t just bad for the teams involved. This is bad for NFL business in general.

  12. LOL!

    This is about GB’s dead money. If they deal him in June, it’s far less than now. They should just wait and then wait for a team to have a qb injury.

    A little surprised SF isn’t on this. Lynch is flailing away with his wildly inconsistent team build, so why not tease that?

  14. Rodgers still holds some cards here. Doesn’t he have an NTC?

    He can make it very clear in public that if a deal isn’t done by XXX date that he’s no longer going to approve a trade and that he’s more than willing to sit on the bench and collect his 60M.

  15. “With no owner in Green Bay, who’s in position to tell the front office to give a little in order to get rid of a guy they no longer want?”
    ============================================
    Mark Murphy rules the roost in GB no different than any owner would. In fact the “What Changed” part that Aaron refers to is probably Murph telling Gutey he’s had it with Rodgers dragging out his decision. He wanted an answer by the time the NFL Combine started and he didn’t get it. It is what it is,……….

  16. So they keep a guy that won’t play for them and pay a ton to make it happen. Green Bay only hurts themselves by doing that. Take a 2nd and move on. But I’m not a Packer fan so I’ll just sit over here with my popcorn.😂

  17. I don’t understand saying the Packers should accept less than what Rodgers is worth. How much is a 4-time MVP QB worth? If the Jets want him bad enough, go get him.

    If the jets think he’s not worth the asking price, doesn’t that mean the jets are holding things up?

    It’s their own stupidity that they went all in on Rodgers without knowing the cost. When is the last time you test drove a BMW and honestly thought you’d get it for a Toyota Corolla price?

  18. Jets should tell the Packers either take our fair offer today or my next call is to Lamar Jackson, who is 14 years younger and while expensive in terms of draft picks, atleast we know we’ll have him for multiple peak years

  19. They’re going to need a lot more than that to overcome how bad Jordan Love is going to be….

  20. for all the crap AR put the Pack through..as they what goes around comes around.. GO PACK drag your feet for as long as you can..

  21. The Packers will determine the comp, or Rodgers can retire or back-up Love in GB. Simple.

  22. The tampering should have been done and a deal reached long before the illegal tampering period. That’s what it’s come done to.

  24. I don’t believe Rodgers an NTC – but did you listen to the McAfee show yesterday? Of course this is personal on both sides – it’s a publicly played out divorce of sorts. It was kind of sad listening to him shift from complimenting the staff there in GB and all his good memories and then going to the negative energy. Carolina just spent two #1’s and a valuable asset at WR just to move up 8 spots. For a guy that hasn’t played a down?! So why is it unreasonable for GB to use some leverage here? I’m a GB fan and I’m pretty angry at Gute/Murphy for a number of draft pick failures and excuses. But some of this is on Aaron too? I’m looking forward to a new chapter next year with Jordan. I was glad Aaron complimented him because Aaron WAS him back in 2005-2008.

  25. Rodgers is supposed to be the final piece for SB contention, yet a 1st rd pick is too much. Make it make sense.

  26. The Packers should get a first round pick, Elijah Moore, and at least two other second round picks. Minimum. Jets can enjoy Zach Wilson and Mike White if not.

  27. The Packers have the Jets over a barrel. You want Rodgers? Give us what we want. If not you can sign Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz or who ever is still looking for work. As for Rodgers? He gave the Packers headaches for years. Payback is a bitch baby.

  28. Rodgers is going to wind up being released if the jets back out. R-E-L-A-X and be patient Jets. Prepare for the bidding war with San Fran for Arodge’s services this summer.

  29. Collect your money the morons signed you to and hold the clipboard til they give in.

  30. Yeah and I want to marry Scarlett Johanssen and that isn’t going to happen either. Jets should just wait the Packers out. No one else is bidding so Packers will eventually have to fold.

  31. The only ones in a hurry for this to be decided is the Media. That’s it; that’s all.

  32. It’s worth noting that Rodgers won an MVP two years ago and could conceivably do the same thing again on a more talented team. The notion that the Packers should simply give him away because they don’t want him is silly. He fleeced them for a massive raise last year, now he’s stuck as a Packer until they decide he isn’t one. I wouldn’t give away a guy that could go win an MVP, even if I didn’t need him.

  33. The good thing about Mr. Florio is that he changes his opinion when he steps back and analyzes a situation. He is starting to figure out that when GB showed their cards as they allowed ARod to talk to another team, and then publicly stated ARod is not in their 2023 plans, that equated to having zero leverage.

  34. All these Packers haters thinking it’s unreasonable, including the Minnesota Vikings fan who wrote the article. Hilarious. The greatest of all-time for one unproven draft pick? Please. Enjoy Zach Wilson and Mike White New York!

  35. I live in Green Bay and I can’t believe the fans here can still even root for this organization.

    35 years of Hall of Fam QB play with 2 Super Bowls to show for it, and they alienated both of them on their way out. Since Wolf and Holmgren left this franchise has been carried by HOF QBs with a front office that gives themselves way more credit than they deserve.

    They need to flush them all and start from scratch, but with no owner to answer to it will never happen. It’s become the biggest ol’ boys club in the NFL, and they are all about to get a real taste of reality with Jordan Love as their starting QB. Going to be really fun to watch it all collapse.

  36. It hurts the team if it’s not done before the draft because they need 2023 picks to improve the roster, even if they don’t get a first round pick. However, for all of us suffering fans, this needs to be done as soon as possible because I’m tired of hearing about it.

  37. Lifelong Packer fan perspective. If Rodgers wants to use this as a chip to go win a Super Bowl with the Jets, more power to him. If the Packers want to maximize their trade value by starting high and negotiating down. More power to them. They’ve got the time. And let’s not be naive and think either side (Packers or Rodgers) owes either side anything right now. For a few years they are about to be on different teams. It’s football. 5-10 years from now they’ll retire his jersey at Lambeau.

  38. The nail was hit on the proverbial head, the more P.O.ed Rodgers is, the better he will play. When he’s been relatively content over the last 5 years, he hasn’t been very good. When he feels slighted, he’s MVP caliber.

  39. “You can’t always get what you want”

    – Mick Jagger & Keith Richards

  40. The Packers should not soften their demands. Worse case scenario the trade doesn’t get done, they tell Rodgers he is going to be the backup. Rodgers will retire and they get out of a $60 mil cap hit. The Jets have painted themselves into a corner, the Packers should take advantage of it. Before completing this trade the Jets should do a little research on how well 40 year old QBs play. BTW, Brady is the exception, not the rule.

  41. Packers hater wants GB to take a D2 and conditional D2 in return for a 1st ballot HoFer who’s won two of the past three MVPs. Got it.

    In Gute I trust.

  42. lol – you want everyone to wait around and let Lord Rodgers decide what he’s going to do, then demand GB hurry up and deal him for peanuts when he finally decides what he wants to do.

  45. blizzardwarning says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:24 am
    The Packers will determine the comp, or Rodgers can retire or back-up Love in GB. Simple.

    ——————

    As they should. Woody Johnson is just a complete moron. That’s why it’s like this. When you’re born into money and literally have no business experience or negotiating skills, this is what it looks like.

    Clearly, the Jets passive-aggressive moves to sign GB guys, or to even have the public KNOW they met with Rodgers and for “Sauce” Gardner to be announcing “packages” the next day after the meeting, is the ultimate Jets kinda behavior. Classic.

    I don’t blame GB for being annoyed. For them to take on a drastic hit in dead money as opposed to waiting until June 1, they need proper compensation.

    My guess is the Jets don’t want to give up a 1st rder and more because they’ve been botching 1st rders left and right as always.

  46. So the jets signed the receivers minus the most talented one that Rodgers already lost with. And now they won’t have a first round pick also.

    Jebus.

  47. Rodgers believes he want win another MVP. The Jets believe he can win them a SB. The Packers should be asking for the moon. If Stafford is worth so much for one ring, then Rodgers should be worth far more, as he has always been the better QB. “Unreasonable” is a matter of perspective. The trade bar was set for players like Stafford and Watson anything less than a first rounder would be a steal for the Jets.

  48. Screw that. I walk away right now if I’m NY. GB wants NY to absorb a $60 million mistake and give up their #1? As a Pats fan I hope NY does it. As a sane individual there is no way in hell if I’m NY.

  49. Haha!! GB lost all its leverage when their president allowed Rodgers to seek a trade and the nail in the coffin was when the president said they didn’t want Rodgers back.

  50. I don’t understand saying the Packers should accept less than what Rodgers is worth
    ==========

    Rodgers counts $155millon on the Packers cap the next 3 seasons.

    $99mil dead cap if they cut him this season, resulting in a $60mil cap hit for 2024.

    Getting out from under that contract should be their biggest concern.

    Its only a $40mil hit to trade him now.

  51. Green Bay doesnt have to do anything.

    They have their next QB. They dont need to trade Rodgers. Let him sit for 2 years. Sure they have to pay him, and its a ton yes of course, but I say sit tight. Make the Jets sweat. They traded mike white already and need Rodgers waaaay more than the Pack does

  52. If I’m the Jets I’d say ‘We’re out, thanks for your time’. Someone earlier mentioned Jackson, or I’d call Minshew, Ryan, Marriotta – somebody to get you through this year to next when there is a better draft class for QB’s. The Jets have assembled a nice team, don’t stunt the future for this clown who probably won’t even get you out of the AFC let alone win you a Super Bowl.

  54. How is asking for this year’s 1st round pick and more delusional? If the Jet’s believe Rodgers is capable of taking them to the Super Bowl this year isn’t that worth a first? As for next year, that can all be conditional. If Rodgers is successful, I do believe that he plays 3 more years. The Broncos were rumored to offer GB 3 firsts last year so tell me how a fist this year and a conditional first or second next year is too much? The Jet’s have no leverage here. There are no other options out there close to Rodgers.

  55. romeisfallingagain says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:31 am
    I live in Green Bay and I can’t believe the fans here can still even root for this organization.

    35 years of Hall of Fam QB play with 2 Super Bowls to show for it, and they alienated both of them on their way out. Since Wolf and Holmgren left this franchise has been carried by HOF QBs with a front office that gives themselves way more credit than they deserve.

    They need to flush them all and start from scratch, but with no owner to answer to it will never happen. It’s become the biggest ol’ boys club in the NFL, and they are all about to get a real taste of reality with Jordan Love as their starting QB. Going to be really fun to watch it all collapse.

    00Rate This

    ————–

    You can’t blame the organization. It’s on the player. These are adults.

    Here’s what happens:

    GB is a football bubble. Everyone who plays for GB can’t do wrong. You people are unbelievable homers. Great fans, but amazing homers.

    In that bubble lives the butt kissed QB. This would be like the SS for the Yankees or something where the fans just drool over the player and never admit the player did a thing wrong ever.

    Or,……….WHat happened to Brady. So, this beast is created, the player thinks they’re infallible and they become a narcissist.

    Once that happens, the player is done. Kaput. They can’t be coached, reasoned with, or be held accountable.

    That’s on the adult human, not the organization.

  57. jtp13 says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:30 am
    All these Packers haters thinking it’s unreasonable, including the Minnesota Vikings fan who wrote the article. Hilarious. The greatest of all-time for one unproven draft pick? Please. Enjoy Zach Wilson and Mike White New York!

    13Rate This

    ——————————————-

    The greatest of all time? Yeah sure, if you’ve only watched Packer games and don’t follow the NFL. this is just one reason why Packer fans are continually ridiculed by the other 31 fanbases

  58. What if the Jets give a first and say a second next year. Then he plays a year and decides to sit in the dark and retire. So many unknowns with the delicate genius that it’s just a huge gamble. And unfortunately the Jets don’t have a plan B and it will be a sh#show in GB if he stays.

  59. It’s a simple standoff. GB realizes nobody else wants him and is jacking up the price. NY realizes they are the only team interested and wants GB to lower the price. You can ask whatever you want when selling something, but if you have a limited pool of buyers, you kind of have to get close to the best offer you receive. Either that or sit and wait & hope another buyer emerges.

  60. 35 years of Hall of Fam QB play with 2 Super Bowls to show for it, and they alienated both of them on their way out. Since Wolf and Holmgren left this franchise has been carried by HOF QBs with a front office that gives themselves way more credit than they deserve.
    ==========

    The Sherman-era never should have happened.

    We all see Thompson for what he is now.

    This regime is writing their legacy presently. Looks like more of the same.

    Imagine what their legacy might be if the Bears made a couple more plays in 2010……

  61. “The greatest of all-time for one unproven draft pick?”

    I must have missed the part where Tom Brady signed with the Packers

  64. I wouldn’t give more than a six pack of Pepsi and a case of Doritos for this guy. If the Jets go through with this trade, their franchise will be ruined for hyears to come.

  65. The Packers should reach out to the Panters, Dolphins, and Titans and offer Rodgers up for less. I’m sure the Panther’s would love to bring him in for a year to help mentor their new quarterback for one year if the Packer’s paid half his salary. The Dolphins might even have a better chance of winning the Super Bowl this year with Rodgers. Offer him up for cheap, along with a portion of his salary. This would most likely lead to one of two outcomes. One is that Rodgers decides to retire at which point it would dramatically lower their cap hit for 2023 as they can spread it out over 2024. Second, is that the Jet’s get nervous that they have competition for Rodgers and pay whatever GB wants. The Packers have all the leverage over the Jet’s on this one so they should get what they want or take nothing but get the cap relief. A second or third is not worth it to see him get a chance to win a Super Bowl with another team.

  66. GB has no reason to take less. Jets are pot committed and the huge roster bonus doesn’t need to be executed until week 1. The longer they wait the more stuck NY gets.

  67. I’d would only give up a 2nd for him. I’d even wait until the deadline for his salary to be guaranteed if that’s what it takes. Packers of course want a lot and it makes sense to try, but I doubt they get much at all considering his age and salary.

    If jets stay patient they’ll get him at a bargain. Packers definitely not paying him 60mil to ride bench

  68. It does sound like the Packers are trying to make it sting out of spite. If a team is ready to move on then they should move on, seems simple enough. The Jets would be fools to overpay, though. They should take their ball and go home if the Packers keep this up because the pressure is all on the Packers. They have a solid offer for a player they don’t want and keeping him only creates a bigger mess with team chemistry and what they’re going to pay him. It’s business, leave the emotion at the door and do what’s best for the team.

  69. The Packers don’t need to bend, the Jets are the ones pinned in a corner. They have no backup plan, the NY media has been talking for 3 days like he’s a Jet already and the fan base will burn down the stadium if it doesn’t happen at this point. If Rodgers is still an MVP caliber QB like Jets fans/media/Rodgers all think he is than a 1st is a completely reasonable ask.

  70. Would give a 2nd and a 5th at most. No one else is interested in AR12 and if he were to return to the Packers they would never know what Jordan love is capable of. But to trade more than a 2nd for overpaid 39-year-old QB is just insane. It’s a one maybe two year rental

  71. Jets should tell the Packers either take our fair offer today or my next call is to Lamar Jackson, who is 14 years younger and while expensive in terms of draft picks, atleast we know we’ll have him for multiple peak years

    ————————————————————-

    You are delusional. The Jets are not going to give up two first round picks for a QB who is injured half the time.

  72. Rodgers and the jets have all the leverage with that kind of cap number. Jets and ridgers can wait until week 1 and he can get up to speed within 4 games and be healthy for the gawd awful number of regular season games after that.

  73. Past performance is not indicative of future results. And in this case you don’t even know how many years until he retires. Plus he is being paid big money. That’s why a 1st rounder is too high. A third seems fair.

  75. charlsong1 says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:23 am
    I don’t understand saying the Packers should accept less than what Rodgers is worth
    /////
    If you and your neighbor have identical houses, and your neighbor just sold his for $500k, but the best offer on your house is $450k, your house is worth…..$450k.

  77. AR has no say in the compensation, unless it has something tied into his contract. But he has no say in what picks get traded. And what do the Packers care how pissed off AR gets for “dragging” it out? If he plays great in NY, so be it. It doesn’t affect GB at all.

  80. andyk says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:41 am
    Anyone saying Rodgers isnt worth a 1st Round pick AND more simply doesnt know football.
    ////
    Since nobody is offering the Packers a first round pick, that would include every nfl team. So far, not a single person outside of Green Bay thinks he is worth what you say he is worth.

  81. 100% no to a first round pick. The Packers have almost no leverage here. Rodgers could retire or the Jets could move on to someone different. Cut your losses, and use the Favre trade as a guide and let the LOVE era (or maybe just year) begin.

  82. Packers honestly just need to move on. I don’t think they’re helping themselves by dragging this on. Don’t really see them making moves to help the team otherwise.

  83. And a big warm welcome for a return appearance by the Three Stooges! Hands together please for Moe, Larry and Curly!

  84. I love Rodgers. he is the best I have ever seen play the position. I have loved his time in Green Bay. The Packers can wait until the 1st game of the season before they have to do anything. Can the Jets. At that time, if the Packers dont get what they want then they can cut him free. Then the Jets will have competition. San Fran for sure and probably a little more. Let San Fran enter the fray and watch how quickly Rodgers would change his desires. The Packers may not get a 3rd of 4th rnd draft choice at that time but I would rather them sit on him until then rather than give him away for less than he is worth.

  85. Wait until a team has an injury at QB is a ridiculous plan when the QB you agreed to pay $100+ million over 2 seasons can block ANY trade.

  86. This is happens when a team doesn’t have an owner to step in and stop the stupidity.

    It’s a $100,000,000 game of chicken that the Packers are playing. No organization should take on that level of risk.

  87. You can’t blame the organization. It’s on the player. These are adults.
    ==========

    Packers management is the reason this team hasn’t won more Super Bowls.

    Sherman had no business being GM. ENOURMOUS mistake. His top personnel man (Mark Hatley) passed away, that needs to be mentioned. But Wolf and Harlan never should have gone down this road.

    Ted Thompsons draft only model was ridiculous. You can’t build that way in this era. If not for Aaron Rodgers, his teams wouldn’t have been .500

    I’m not willing to pass final judgement on this regime until we see Love play.

    The current situation, and their handling of Rodgers since 2019 is an absolute joke. As you’ve said yourself, the contract is an unmitigated disaster.

    The mistakes are undeniable.

  88. NathanGau says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:21 am
    Rodgers still holds some cards here. Doesn’t he have an NTC?

    He can make it very clear in public that if a deal isn’t done by XXX date that he’s no longer going to approve a trade and that he’s more than willing to sit on the bench and collect his 60M.

    ###########################

    Nope. There is no “no trade” clause in Rodgers contract.

  89. “They want more than they should frankly”. Thats funny. Its every day business.

  90. Yes, Rodgers is up there in age. But the guy won MVP just over a season ago. He can still play. And we see what he can do when he’s actually motivated (see what he did after they drafted Jordan Love). He has the motivation to be in NY and, i believe, will be damn good for them. He’s absolutely worth a first rounder, especially if the Jets perform in the top half of all teams after they get him. Multiple first rounders is steep, I admit. But one pick is definitely reasonable.

  91. KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:50 am
    charlsong1 says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:23 am
    I don’t understand saying the Packers should accept less than what Rodgers is worth
    /////
    If you and your neighbor have identical houses, and your neighbor just sold his for $500k, but the best offer on your house is $450k, your house is worth…..$450k.

    Not true. I am an appraiser. If two houses next door to each other are identical and one just sold for $500k then the one next door if it is the same model mathch is worth every bit as much regardless of the offers. And if someone is offering 50k less for the exact house then they have not done their due dilgence And as an owner of the 2nd house, i would tell the buyer to pound sand.

  93. They want more than they should, frankly

    ****************

    LOL! Lamar Jackson demands a guaranteed $250M contract and you call it collusion when no one bites on that fantastically crazy demand. Yet somehow the GB asking for a 1st rounder + more for a HOF QB with plenty of gas left in the tank is asking for too much?

    The Jets, and Rodgers put themselves in this position. The Jets lost all leverage by letting Mr Drama Queen drag it out while he meditated in his cave and then they ran out and signed Lazard for him. Rodgers acted like a 14 year old mean-girl up in GB and now thinks they should cater to his whims.

    Green Bay holds all the cards. If I were them I’d be shopping him around to every QB needy team in the league.

  95. i don’t see how the Packers have any leverage whatsoever ever here. I mean we all know they no longer want him and they have no other suitors outside of the Jets for his services. It would be something if the Jets changed their minds and went after Lamar.

  96. Not that the FO and Rodgers are on good terms now but this could possibly tear into his legacy. I can definitely seeing this olay a big part down the line whereas the Pack want to retire his number and Rodgers tells them to get bent I’m not stepping foot back into lambeau, causing a riff between management and the fans. Lots of petty things have been done between the two over the years, just put it to bed and let everyone move on. Holding out for another 3rd or 4th round pick really worth it at this point?

  97. Everyone knows I’m a Packer fan,… what I believe is reasonable compensation,… swap 1st round picks this year 15 and 13. Packers get the Jets 2nd and 4th round picks in the 2023 draft and a 3rd round pick in 2024 that can improve to a 2nd based on Jets and Rodgers stats and record in the 2023 season. Maybe there’s a Jets player that could be available to the Packers in lieu of a pick.

  98. Right this minute it’s the Packers who are in the driver’s seat in terms on LEVERAGE since the jets are the team who currently feel they have a ready-made team to Contend and is just a good QB away. It’s the jets who went and hire Hackett in hopes to lure Rodger’s plus they just went out and got WR Lazard in free agency who they wouldn’t have brought in otherwise.

    So the packers can win this game of chicken if it comes to that where I would ask for TWO 1st round picks and a 2nd along with Elijah Moore to help Jordan Love. The JOKE would be on the Jets if they left the party WITHOUT Rodgers.

  99. Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause. If we keep him on the roster he counts 31+ on the cap and 40+ if we trade him. For the Jets, Rodgers counts 15.3 mil against the cap this year and 23.8 next year if he plays in 2024 and for a starting QB that is a steal. The Jets are trading for his rights it is up to them to have him commit to playing out whatever contract they want to negotiate with him. Based on recent QB trades the first round and then some is reasonable. my take- First and a third this year with Elijah Moore. And a conditional 2nd rounder next year. If he retires no pick if he leads them to the AFC Championship game and returns in 2024 the 2nd rounder turns into a first rounder which would be the 29th pick at worst.Done call it a day!

  100. This is a game of chicken, but Rodgers can determine the outcome. If the Packers don’t play ball and lower their demands, Rodgers can show up for training camp and they will owe him $60m. It may be called an option bonus, but it’s not optional. They owe him that money. If I’m Aaron Rodgers I would show up with a smile on my face, ready to go, and sit on the bench and collect my salary until the Packers smarten up and trade me.

  101. This is the dumbest thing ever. The Jets are the perfect place to send him. Out of the conference.

    All they are doing is forcing Rodgers to say he will retire if they try to trade him anywhere but the Jets and they will get nothing. He could even say he plans to return to the Packers because no team will try to trade for him other than the Jets once he makes that threat.

    Based on all the wins Rodgers has brought to that organization they should take a fair offer and move on.

  102. Despite what many people think, Packers actually are in good position to request at least a 1st round pick. Packers have leverage! They have Rodgers on contract! The Jets desperately want Rodgers… but they DON’T have him on contract. Figure it out!! The fact that Packers don’t actually want Rodgers is beside the point. The only reason the Packers want to move on from Rodgers is because they believe in Jordan Love. But they know its still a risk. So the Packers can still opt to keep Rodgers. Currently, he’s better than Jordan Love anyway. The Jets have already shown their hand by going after Rodgers’ favorite players. It would be unwise for the Jets to not see this whole thing through. So yes, Packers know the Jets will fold at some point.

  103. “The greatest of all-time for one unproven draft pick?”
    ==========

    Bart Starr was traded?..

  104. floridapackfan says:
    March 16, 2023 at 11:00 am
    KnowsMoreThanYou says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:50 am
    charlsong1 says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:23 am
    I don’t understand saying the Packers should accept less than what Rodgers is worth
    /////
    If you and your neighbor have identical houses, and your neighbor just sold his for $500k, but the best offer on your house is $450k, your house is worth…..$450k.

    Not true. I am an appraiser. If two houses next door to each other are identical and one just sold for $500k then the one next door if it is the same model mathch is worth every bit as much regardless of the offers. And if someone is offering 50k less for the exact house then they have not done their due dilgence And as an owner of the 2nd house, i would tell the buyer to pound sand.

    ———–

    then if you find no buyers for 2 years after that because the market tanked at that moment, maybe you shold have taken the 450k. The market is always fluid.

  105. the bottom line, ‘cuz Stone Cold says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:57 am
    You can’t blame the organization. It’s on the player. These are adults.
    ==========

    Packers management is the reason this team hasn’t won more Super Bowls.

    Sherman had no business being GM. ENOURMOUS mistake. His top personnel man (Mark Hatley) passed away, that needs to be mentioned. But Wolf and Harlan never should have gone down this road.

    Ted Thompsons draft only model was ridiculous. You can’t build that way in this era. If not for Aaron Rodgers, his teams wouldn’t have been .500

    I’m not willing to pass final judgement on this regime until we see Love play.

    The current situation, and their handling of Rodgers since 2019 is an absolute joke. As you’ve said yourself, the contract is an unmitigated disaster.

    The mistakes are undeniable.

    10Rate This

    —————-

    I agree that Ted Thompson was a terrible drafter on defense. The same thing happened to Brees in NOs.

    GB and NOs fielded awful Ds for years. So, it’s not all on Rodgers. However, in recent seasons, GB and Rodgers’s own offense that he essentially runs like Brady ran his, choked it down wildly in postseason, many of those games at Lambeau.

    He choked when Brady threw 3 INTs in GB in the 2020 season and then choked in 2021 vs Garopppolo at home, scoring 10 points, while being a baby, skipping OTAs, and demanding an insane salary, forcing Adams to be traded.

    He did this to himself. He could have taken a little less, knowing he was at the end, and tried to win 1 more SB. He didn’t do that.

    He isolated himself even more and refuses to accept any accountability for when he plays poorly.

    That’s honestly why Love was drafted. It’s why Garoppolo was drafted in 2014. Truth.

    Brady was playing poorly and was the key reason why NE lost 2 SBs to the Giants. He played awfully in the conf title games each time and then didn’t make up for it when he had the chance to. Then, he ran off in the offseason and he came off completely distracted with his commitment to the team.

    For NE, the Garoppolo pick represetned great succcess because BB was brilliant in managing the ego. Brady was afraid he might get dealt away. That’s why he didn’t hold the franchise’s feet to the fire for the biggest contract in the Garoppolo years. BB was working daily with Garoppolo right in front of Brady’s face.

    NE got a 2nd dynasty as much off of that draft pick and managemennt by BB as much as it was Brady finally playing well again in postseasons, not hurting the team by disappearing in January and February.

  106. I heard The Packers are demanding 3 first rounds picks again if Rodgers is traded to the Vikings. 🤣

  107. Talk about a grease fire. Go back in your “DARK ROOM” and come out with a clear head. This is not good for your look. Come on dude.

  108. Packers have a terrible GM. This guy should’ve sold high last year when they could’ve picked up the Wilson package. Instead they have a terrible season and now Rodgers isn’t worth a 2nd round pick. He’s old and he has a lot to prove at this point.

  109. The Jet’s should just call Green Bay’s bluff. Getting a 1st round pick for a QB who is on the back side of his prime is laughable. GB doesn’t want Rodgers and his salary. Rodgers just has to say he is coming back to GB. That should be a motivator of GB. If GB wants to move on from Rodgers that’s fine, but but being difficult, asking too much and exacting some revenge will backfire. In a way I hope the trade falls through.

  111. The Packers are looking like the biggest schmucks of the NFL again trying to get last year’s value from this year’s worth. As always a day late and dollar short.

  112. With the Packers being jerks the rest of the league just might stick it to them if/when they ever come calling to maneuver in the draft.

  113. Sure, you want Rodgers to skip the off-season stuff and meet his receivers the first day of training camp. That worked really well for him last year.

  114. Packers should just be glad to get out of that ridiculous contact they gave Rodgers. That and Rodgers is on a steep decline in my opinion.

  115. Irish Hoodlum says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:47 am
    Would give a 2nd and a 5th at most. No one else is interested in AR12 and if he were to return to the Packers they would never know what Jordan love is capable of. But to trade more than a 2nd for overpaid 39-year-old QB is just insane. It’s a one maybe two year rental
    Dear Mr. hoodlum…..I’ll bet there’d be a ton of interest if the packers released him. Do the Jets want that? I’d think not. San Fran, Carolina, Detroit, lord knows how many teams would be scrambling after him. The Packers are likely telling the Jets, the only reason this opportunity is available to you is because you’re in the AFC. Oh by the way, you screwed us on the Favre deal, so this one will be on the Wisconsin side of fair.

