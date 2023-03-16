Parris Campbell agrees to one-year deal with Giants

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Giants are adding a receiver.

According to multiple reports, New York has agreed to a one-year deal with Parris Campbell.

After experiencing several injuries in his first three seasons, Campbell stayed healthy in 2022 to play all 17 games with the Colts. He recorded 63 receptions for 623 yards with three touchdowns. He also had 58 yards on five carries.

A second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Campbell was on the field for 85 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps last season.

In 32 career games with 24 starts, Campbell has 97 receptions for 983 yards with five TDs.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.