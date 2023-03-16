Patrick Peterson: Always been a big fan of how prepared Mike Tomlin teams are

Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s move to the Steelers is now official.

Peterson agreed to a two-year contract with the AFC North team Monday and the team formally announced the agreement on Thursday afternoon. While Peterson had to wait to officially put pen to paper, he got a jump on talking about the move during his All Things Covered podcast earlier this week.

“My plan is to take my talents to the Steel Curtain,” Peterson said. “I grew up watching all the greats there. Obviously love coach Mike Tomlin and what he brings to the table. And just how consistent he is. How consistent the defense is. How consistent his team is year in and year out. They’re always in position to win ball games. Always been a big fan of how Mike T teams were always prepared to play a football game.”

Peterson had 66 tackles, five interceptions, and 15 passes defensed for the Vikings last season and said the Steelers will get the “same exact player they saw last year and more” in 2023. That would be a good result for the Steelers defense and the team’s chances of a better finish in the standings next time around.