Patriots to re-sign Mack Wilson

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
New York Jets v New England Patriots
The Patriots are bringing back one of their defensive players.

Mack Wilson has agreed to re-sign with the club on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Wilson was traded to the Patriots last March from the Browns. He appeared in all 17 games for New England with three starts. He was mainly a special teams contributor, playing 62 percent of the unit’s snaps. But he was also on the field for 21 percent of the defensive snaps.

Wilson, 25, finished the 2022 season with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.

4 responses to “Patriots to re-sign Mack Wilson

  2. He will have a breakout year this season. That’s when players pop in the Patriots system.

  4. Bill brought back everyone on D. He likes this defense. With a few new additions(Rapp?) and the fact that they won’t be on the field 42 minutes a game this year, good things are coming. I wouldn’t be surprised if they get Uche extended later this off-season.

