Patriots to re-sign Mack Wilson

The Patriots are bringing back one of their defensive players.

Mack Wilson has agreed to re-sign with the club on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Wilson was traded to the Patriots last March from the Browns. He appeared in all 17 games for New England with three starts. He was mainly a special teams contributor, playing 62 percent of the unit’s snaps. But he was also on the field for 21 percent of the defensive snaps.

Wilson, 25, finished the 2022 season with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.