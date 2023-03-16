Raiders, Jimmy Garroppolo deal not yet done

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The one thing to remember about deals unofficially done during the free-agency negotiating period is that they’re not officially done until they’re officially done.

The contract between the Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not officially done.

The team actually delayed Thursday’s scheduled press conference while the deal is finalized. The expectations continues to be that it will be, perhaps by tonight.

The press conference is expected to happen on Friday.

There’s currently no reason to think the deal won’t be officially done. But, for now, it’s not officially done.

4 responses to “Raiders, Jimmy Garroppolo deal not yet done

  2. Uh-oh.The long, creeping shadow of Aaron Rodgers is back on the radar… Raiders: sure Packers, will give you a first round pick & some change. I’d love it..

  4. The deal will be finalized by tonight. Josh McDaniels is not going to let his white whale Jimmy G get away.

