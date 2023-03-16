Report: Colts are looking into Gardner Minshew

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2023, 10:29 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The list of free-agent quarterbacks includes a guy who has started 24 NFL games, and who has proven to be a more-than-competent backup.

He’s Gardner Minshew.

Three days into free agency, his name has finally come up. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that the Colts are looking into the possibility of adding Minshew.

Minshew has two years in Philly with new Colts coach Shane Steichen, and the Colts are currently looking for a starting quarterback.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles prior to the 2021 regular season. He went 6-6 in 12 games as the starter in 2019, his rookie year.

Another former Eagles coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) is the coach in Arizona, and they need a quarterback until Kyler Murray is ready to go. It would make sense for the Cardinals to be eyeballing Minshew, too.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Report: Colts are looking into Gardner Minshew

  1. Gardner Minshew to Arizona makes perfect sense. He is not a long term starter anywhere, but, he would be a good fill in for Arizona until Murray is ready to come back.

    Indy could make sense as the temp starter as well, until the rookie they draft is ready.

  3. Gardner Minshew looks like the guy that can get you a good deal on a quality lawnmower,because he “knows people.” And take part and put back together a ‘69 Chevy Camaro…..blindfolded. (someday Chuck Norris will pass the baton to Gardner Minshew)

  4. The Panthers and Colts are going to be awful for the foreseeable future.

  5. The last two years, Chris Ballard traded real draft capital for two veteran quarterbacks, both were terrible, missed the playoffs both years, and both QBs were either cut or traded away after one season. How in the hell does he still have a job?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.