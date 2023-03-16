Ryan Poles on trading No. 1 pick: When you feel comfortable with return, you pull the trigger

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
Before Bears General Manager Ryan Poles agreed to trade the first overall pick to the Panthers last week, he told Peter King that a team would “have to go above and beyond” in order to pull off a deal ahead of free agency.

The Panthers’ offer of the No. 9 pick, the 61st pick, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder, and wide receiver DJ Moore met that definition for Poles and he told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t hesitate before saying yes once Carolina put their cards on the table.

“When you feel comfortable with what you’re receiving, you pull the trigger,” Poles said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

While draft picks make up the bulk of the package, Moore is a big addition to the Bears offense and Poles called himself “over the moon” about the addition of the wideout.

7 responses to “Ryan Poles on trading No. 1 pick: When you feel comfortable with return, you pull the trigger

  1. It was a great trade indeed for the Bears. This trade shows what teams are willing to give up to try and get their franchise QB. Hopefully the trade works out well for both teams.

  2. The two 1st would work for Lamar but I’m guessing the fully guaranteed contract was the deal breaker so they even consider waiting until Wednesday..

  3. He got a lot of value in return and will likely still come away with an impact player in this years 1st round if the QB’s go as expected.

  4. Most are praising Poles for the Carolina deal, and I concur. Last year’s FA class by and large didn’t work out but he was under severe budget constraints so had to take what he could get. This year’s class looks much better on paper anyway. OL, interior DL and edge are still gaping holes… will be watching with interest to see if/how he fills all those with the FA and draft resources he has remaining.

  5. I thought this was a great trade, and also good for the Panthers.

    Not as happy with the lack of free agent moves in the trenches, though.

  6. This is the kind of trade that makes GB want at least one first plus for Rodgers. If an unknown is worth 2 firsts, 2 seconds and DJ Moore, the Packers have to believe Rodgers, even an old Rodgers is worth at least 1 first plus.

