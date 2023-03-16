Saints to re-sign Blake Gillikin

Getty Images

The Saints are re-signing punter Blake Gillikin, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The team chose not to tender Gillikin as a restricted free agent, which carried a tag of $2.627 million.

He has spent the past two seasons as the Saints’ punter, playing all 34 games.

Gillikin averaged 47.7 yards on 83 punts in 2021, with a 42.0 net and 29 inside the 20-yard line.

His numbers weren’t as good in 2022 as he averaged 46.4 yards on 77 punts, with a 41.4 net and 32 inside the 20.

With Derek Carr taking over No. 4 this season, Gillikin will switch to No. 5.