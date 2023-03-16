Seahawks agree to terms with Evan Brown

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 16, 2023, 3:21 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Seahawks need a center to replace Austin Blythe, who retired after the 2022 season.

They have picked up a candidate for the job.

Seattle has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Evan Brown, according to multiple reports.

Brown had been with the Lions for the last three seasons. He started 12 games at center for the club in 2021 for the injured Frank Ragnow. He mainly played at guard in 2022, appearing in 14 games with 12 starts for Detroit.

Brown, who turns 27 in September, began his career in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Giants. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Browns.

In all, Brown has appeared in 41 games with 24 starts.

4 responses to “Seahawks agree to terms with Evan Brown

  1. He will undoubtedly be used as the backup for Center/Guard, as needed. That versatility is one of the hall marks of the type of player Pete/John try to find. If he dominants and wins a full time starting position, more the better.

  2. Brown was very good in Detroit. Was supposed to be a backup, but injuries forced him into mostly a starting role. When he was starting, the Lions had a borderline elite offensive line. When he was hurt, his replacement played terribly. I think this is a good signing.

    PFT had him rated the number 29 best free agent available. I always found that odd because there wasn’t another publication that put him near the top 100. I was wondering if that was some sort of mistake, but regardless, Seattle is getting a good player.

  4. Pretty solid pick up for the Seahawks. I’m surprised it’s only a one year deal, given how well Brown played at right guard and backing up Frank Ragnow in Detroit.

