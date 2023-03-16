Steelers cut Myles Jack

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2023, 11:36 AM EDT
Myles Jack‘s first year in Pittsburgh was also his last.

The Steelers have cut Jack today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A veteran linebacker who played his first six seasons in Jacksonville, Jack signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers a year ago. Cutting him today saves $8 million in salary cap space for the Steelers.

Jack is only 27 years old and started 13 games last season, so it’s likely that he’ll have several teams interested in his services, though likely not at $8 million a year.

