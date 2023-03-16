Stephon Gilmore: It will be fun with Trevon Diggs, they’ve got to throw it somewhere

Getty Images

Stephon Gilmore officially became a member of the Cowboys when the trade sending him from Indianapolis to Dallas was processed on Wednesday and that means he could officially start looking forward to playing with his new teammates.

One teammate that’s already on his mind is fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs. Gilmore’s arrival gives the Cowboys a strong top pair at the position and Gilmore shared his thoughts on the partnership with reporters on Thursday.

“It’s going to be fun. . . .They’ve got to throw it somewhere,” Gilmore said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “One of us is going to get tested. Just got to be able to make the plays when they come my way. . . . One of us is going to be making the play.”

The presence of Gilmore and Diggs on the back end should mesh well with the pass rush provided by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in a defense that the Cowboys hope will be one of the best in the league in 2023.