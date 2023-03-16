Taylor Rapp to visit Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2023, 9:56 AM EDT
Safety Taylor Rapp remains unsigned after a few days of free agency, but that could change after his first visit with a team.

According to multiple reports, Rapp will visit with the Patriots on Thursday.

Rapp has started 48 games since the Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made 33 of those starts over the last two seasons and recorded 186 tackles, six interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

The Patriots re-signed Jabrill Peppers this week and have Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips under contract as well. Devin McCourty played the most snaps at safety last season, but  the longtime staple of the Patriots defense recently announced his retirement.

6 responses to “Taylor Rapp to visit Patriots

  1. Love this. He would excel in this defense. Dugger, Peppers, Rapp. All young, big hitters who can pursue when the QB scrambles. Was coached well in LA.

  2. Nice. PLayed with Myles Bryant at Washington. Skill set reads like a Pats player. High IQ player.

    BB maneuvering well.

  4. LOLOLOL!!!!

    Patriots continue to acquire busts. Belichick should not be allowed anywhere near personnel decisions.

  5. tedmurph says:
    March 16, 2023 at 10:55 am
    Another SS type? They have plenty of those already.

    ————–

    This reminds me of when BB signed Rodney Harrison when NE had Milloy. Harrison played SS at first, but played some FS as well. The bottom line is, BB likes versatility and coachability.

    The high IQ is the key at Safety not specifically where someone lines up, especially on a BB D.

    We have no idea how BB sees the pieces of the puzzle fitting. This also reminds me of Lou Gorman back in 1990 with regards to Willie MCGee: “Where would he play?”

    Facepalm city.

    “I’m not a 40-yard dash specialist, I’m a football player,” Rapp told Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn on the SiriusXM Blitz. “… I’m not an underwear Olympics specialist. … I’m a completely different person once you put the pads and helmet on.”

