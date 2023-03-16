Texans to re-sign Tavierre Thomas

Getty Images

The Texans are hanging onto a member of their defensive backfield.

According to multiple reports, defensive back Tavierre Thomas has agreed to a new deal in Houston. It’s a one-year contract worth $3 million.

Thomas spent the last two seasons with the Texans after opening his NFL career with three seasons as a Brown. He appeared in every game during the 2021 season, but was limited to 10 games because of injuries last year.

When Thomas was healthy enough to go in 2022, he had 41 tackles and two forced fumbles. For his career, Thomas has 174 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The Texans have added Jimmie Ward to their secondary while also re-signing M.J. Stewart and Eric Murray.